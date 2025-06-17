3 Takeaways for Indian Batters for England Test Series From WTC 2025

South Africa have shown the way to India as they Gill & Co. gear up in the Lion's den.

Under the new captaincy of Shubman Gill, the Indian team is gearing up for the five-match England Test series, starting on June 20 in Leeds. After getting acclimatised to the English conditions, having played two unofficial Tests against England Lions and a two-day intra-squad game, India look prepared for the marquee series.

As the new ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle begins, India will look to take some lessons away from the recently concluded final between South Africa and Australia at Lord’s, where the Proteas were crowned new champions.

The Proteas produced a remarkable comeback to beat Australia in the title clash after conceding a massive 73-run lead in a low-scoring game. Opener Aiden Markram, who departed on a duck in the first innings, racked up a match-winning century. He was ably supported by skipper Temba Bavuma with a dogged 66-run knock.

After being on the back foot for the first two days, South Africa did a fantastic job to clinch an ICC title after 27 years. Hence, let’s find out what three lessons Indian batters can take away from the WTC Final 2025.

Adaptability and Intent During England Test Series

A total of 28 wickets fell on the first two days, 14 each, of the WTC final at Lord’s. This showcases how difficult it is to bat in English conditions where the ball swings and seams, especially in overcast conditions. India are without their two pillars—Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Out of the 18-member squad, only seven players have played for the national side in English conditions.

During the final, it was noted that the South African batters entered into a shell, and the intent for scoring runs was missing. As a result, they ended up scoring only 138 runs in 57.1 overs. Only one batter had a strike rate of over 50.

Hence, Indian batters will have to focus on showing intent to score runs with controlled aggression. Playing the ball late as much as possible and close to the body has been a key to success in such conditions. They can take the notes from Markram and Bavuma, who waited for the bad balls. They showcased great grit in the second innings to guide South Africa to a comfortable win in the end.

ALSO READ:

Convert Starts into Big Scores To Build Partnerships

Once the batter gets their eyes in and reads the behaviour of the pitch and conditions, it becomes critical to make the most out of it. It’s quite evident from the contrast in Makram’s performances. He departed on a duck in the first innings but scored a match-winning hundred and nearly finished the game for South Africa. All he had to do was play a few balls and get the feel of the ball on the bat.

Nearly four batters in India’s top 6 will be playing for the first time in English conditions. All the batters will have to showcase calm footwork and unflinching focus and put prices on their wickets. Gill, who has played three games in England before, including two WTC finals, averages just 15. Hence, the onus will be on experienced players like KL Rahul and Karun Nair.

Another vital point could be partnerships. The heroic 143-run partnership between Markram and Bavuma proved to be the turning point of the WTC final. India would expect the same from their batters when they step onto the field.

Strike Rotation Over Boundary Dependence

We often talk about setting up the batter and then picking up a wicket. A bowler would love to bowl all six deliveries to the same batter. Hence, singles and doubles, i.e., strike rotation, become very crucial. Judging singles early and not letting the bowler settle by reducing the dot ball pressure will be a key here.

England have adopted an ultra-aggressive approach in Test cricket in recent times. They don’t just bat aggressively, but their field settings and bowling plans have also reflected their way of play. If they continue to play similarly and bowl with discipline, they might dry up the boundaries to put Indian batters under pressure, forcing them to play aggressive shots.

As India begins this crucial Test series under the new leadership, South Africa’s impressive performance in the WTC Final could help the relatively young side to a greater extent. It’ll be interesting to see how things pan out for Gill & Co., as they would be eager to rise to the challenge.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.