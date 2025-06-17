News
indian-cricket-team

‘But He Doesn’t Play at No.3’ – Former India Batter Highlights Big Conundrum Ahead of England Test Series

Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 17, 2025 - 3 min read

The first Test will be played in Leeds.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra has opined that Team India may face trouble to decide the No.3 for the upcoming Test series against England. Reportedly, after the former India captain Virat Kohli’s sudden retirement from the Tests, the new skipper Shubman Gill might replace him at No.4. Chopra believes that one among the veteran batter Karun Nair and debutant Sai Sudharsan, will get the opportunity to play at No.3.

“Karun Nair can play at No.3, but he doesn’t play at No.3 even for his Ranji Trophy team. He has scored runs against this team, but not at No.3. Sai Sudarshan at No.3 as a slight outside chance,” he said.

Aakash Chopra Predicts KL Rahul as Top Performer for India

The former player has also predicted KL Rahul to have an excellent run in the upcoming England Test tour. He emphasised the gloveman’s recent century for India A in the second match against the England Lions. Rahul scored 116 runs off 168 deliveries that included 15 boundaries and a six. He also put up a fifty-plus score during the intra-squad practice match between India and India A.

“KL Rahul is playing extremely well. He went there and scored a century, scored a fifty in the second innings, and scored runs in the intra-squad match as well. It could be a breakout series for him,” opined Chopra on his YouTube channel.

Questions Upon Yashasvi Jaiswal

While Rahul has shown a tremendous touch of form during recent performances, his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal has struggled to get going so far. His scores feature three below-30 knocks, including a single-digit score, in the latest four innings during the two unofficial Tests of India A against the England Lions. The stats read as 24, 64, 17, 5.

“Not worried or concerned, but he hasn’t scored runs thus far. Whether it was the side games or the intra-squad match. And it’s his first England series,” he added.

However, the batter is coming on the back of a brilliant season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. He scored 559 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 159.71. Hopefully, the youngster would find back his rhythm soon to begin his maiden England tour on a high. The five-match tour between England and India will commence on June 20. The first fixture will unfold at Leeds. It will also kick off the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both of these teams.

