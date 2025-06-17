Jasprit Bumrah Opens Up About Why He Wasn’t Made India Test Captain

Shubman Gill will lead India in the first Test starting on June 20 at Leeds.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s sudden retirement from the longest format of the game meant that there were huge shoes to fill, especially for the captaincy role. Both Rohit and Kohli had tremendous experience under their belt, and the new Indian team under Shubman Gill will face a stern challenge in the upcoming series in England. After the two stalwarts hung up their boots, the major point of discussion amongst the masses was about the leadership role. But just as the Indian Premier League (IPL) was about to get over, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Shubman Gill as India’s new skipper for the five-day format ahead of KL Rahul or Jasprit Bumrah. As compared to the other senior players in the team, Gill has the room for a lot more cricket in him.

However, BCCI’s first choice for the captaincy role was speedster Jasprit Bumrah. The Indian pace master led the side to victory in the first Test at Perth during the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). Apparently, that turned out to be India’s only victory in the five-match series. While there is no doubt about the capabilities of Bumrah as a leader, he has been on the edge of injuries in the recent past. He went off the field in the second innings of the fifth Test due to a back spasm. In a recent conversation with Dinesh Karthik, the 31-year-old expressed his thoughts about how things shaped up just before the BCCI made Gill the captain.

ALSO READ:

“Before Rohit & Virat retired – During the IPL, I had spoken to the BCCI that I have discussed about the workload going forward in a five-match Test series. I have spoken to people who manage my back – we came to a conclusion that we have to be a little more smart. Then I called the BCCI to say that I don’t want to be considered for the leadership role because I won’t be able to play all the Test matches. The BCCI was looking at me for the leadership role, but I had to say no to them because it’s not ideal when someone is leading for 3 tests, then some other [player] has to lead the est of the tests so it’s not fair for the team as I wanted to put team first”, Bumrah revealed. Jasprit Bumrah – India’s Biggest Hope Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the finesh bowlers India has ever seen. A unique bowling action and a sharp cricketing mind have resulted in destruction of the opponent’s batting order on numerous occasions. The Mumbai Indians pacer has already racked up 205 wickets in just 45 Test matches at an average of 19.40. To add to his already spicy numbers, he has 60 Test wickets against England. This is the second-most number of wickets he has against any opposition in the longest format of the game. He has already clinched two five-wicket hauls on English soil, gathering 37 wickets in nine outings at a miniscule economy of 2.72. Bumrah’s experience will be of utmost importance if India are to perform well in the upcoming five-match Test series in England.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.