Unfortunate Mix-up With Suryakumar Yadav Forces In-form Abhishek Sharma to Depart After Fiery 75(37) in IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 [WATCH]

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, who has showcased a brilliant run of form in the ongoing ACC Asia Cup 2025, has been run out after a mid-pitch confusion with the on-strike batter, skipper Suryakumar Yadav. The incident took place in the first ball of the 12th over off pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who also sent back the India captain in the final delivery of the same over.

Notably, the opening pair of Abhishek and Shubman Gill (29 off 19) were once again off to a flier in India’s second Super Fours clash against Bangladesh. The duo scored a whirlwind 72 runs for no loss in the powerplay, but after the initial six overs, the Men in Blue continued to lose wickets in regular intervals. All-rounder Hardik Pandya played a much-needed 38-run knock off 29 deliveries, as the team could only manage to put up 168/6 on the scoreboard.

At the time of writing, Bangladesh are at 35/1 after three overs, with Saif Hassan (19*) and Parvez Hossain Emon (10*) at the crease. India’s prime pacer Jasprit Bumrah has struck with the breakthrough wicket of opener Tanzid Hasan (1).

Abhishek Sharma Continued His Blazing Form With Yet Another Half-century

Before the tragic dismissal, Abhishek was looking in sublime touch, scoring 75 runs off just 37 balls, at a blazing strike rate of 202.70. With this smashing innings, the batter also joined an elite list of Indian players. He is currently positioned third in the queue of Indian players who have hit the most fifty-plus scores off 25 or lesser deliveries in the T20I format.

Indian skipper Suryakumar leads the chart with seven such half-centuries in 88 fixtures, followed by the former Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who has six in 159 matches. But Abhishek has taken the fewest innings of all to reach the feat and has also surpassed his mentor and the former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

The 25-year-old currently holds five fifty-plus scores, which have come off 25 or fewer deliveries, in just 22 T20I matches. Yuvraj and KL Rahul are placed at the fourth and fifth place, with four and three such knocks in 58 and 72 matches, respectively. Moreover, the batter is also the leading run-scorer of the ongoing multi-national tournament, with 248 runs in five matches so far, at an astonishing strike rate of 206.66.

