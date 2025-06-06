News
indian-cricket-team

England Lions vs India A 2nd Test, Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch IND A vs ENG Lions Test Series in India?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 6, 2025 - 3 min read

This match will be the final preparation ahead of India's five-match Test series against England.

India A are facing the England Lions in the 2nd and final unofficial four-day Test in Northampton. Previously, the first Test in Canterbury ended in a draw. India have made four changes in their playing XI as KL Rahul joined the squad ahead of this match. They have left out Sarfaraz Khan (who was snubbed from the squad against England for the upcoming tour and scored a 92-run knock in the first innings), Mukesh Kumar, Harshit Rana and Harsh Dubey. Apart from Rahul, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande and Khaleel Ahmed have made it to the playing XI.

Pacer Chris Woakes, Josh Tongue and wicketkeeper Jordan Cox are also featuring in the England playing XI in this match. Woakes has already dismissed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and India A skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran early in the morning. However, Rahul and the double-centurion from the previous matcth (204 in the first innings), Karun Nair, are building a strong partnership after early breakthroughs. India are 75/2 after 21 overs before the lunch.

Notably, the newly appointed India captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan were expected to join the team ahead of this fixture. However, it was later reported that the young duo would travel to England alongside the main Test squad of India. They will appear in the intra-squad practice match between India A and the senior squad ahead of the main five-match series, starting on June 20.

ALSO READ:

India A and England Lions Playing XI

India A: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Tanush Kotian, Anshul Kamboj, Tushar Deshpande, Khaleel Ahmed

England Lions: Tom Haines, Ben McKinney, Emilio Gay, Jordan Cox, James Rew(C/WK), Max Holden, George Hill, Chris Woakes, Farhan Ahmed, Josh Tongue, Edward Jack

When will the England Lions vs India A Unofficial Test matches take place?

The match between India A and England Lions will be starting on 3:30 PM IST.

Where to watch IND A vs ENG Lions Live Streaming in India?

The India A vs England Lions 2nd Test will be streamed live on the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) app and website and JioHotstar.

Where to watch IND A vs ENG Lions Live on TV in India?

This Test will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India.

Abhimanyu Easwaran
ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
England Lions vs India A
India A
Karun Nair
KL Rahul
Shubman Gill
