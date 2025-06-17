News
'Has Grown Up in Virat Kohli Captainy Era' - Bowling Great Stuart Broad Recalls BGT Incident to Highlight the Aggression of India Pacer Jasprit Bumrah Ahead of England Tests
indian-cricket-team

‘Has Grown Up in Virat Kohli Captainy Era’ – Bowling Great Recalls BGT Incident to Highlight India Pacer’s Aggression Ahead of England Test Series

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 17, 2025 - 3 min read

The series will kick off on June 20.

'Has Grown Up in Virat Kohli Captainy Era' - Bowling Great Stuart Broad Recalls BGT Incident to Highlight the Aggression of India Pacer Jasprit Bumrah Ahead of England Tests

Former England pacer Stuart Broad has recalled an incident from the latest Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 series, involving ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. He mentioned the topic to emphasise how the high energy and enthusiasm of former India captain Virat Kohli has taught an entire generation to play the game aggressively.

Stuart Broad Credits Virat Kohli for Jasprit Bumrah’s Aggression

The 38-year-old recalled a moment from the opening day of the fifth and final BGT Test. Australian youngster Sam Konstas engaged in an altercation with India’s prime pacer. The bowler managed the situation wisely and did not stretch the exchange of words further. He soon dismissed the veteran batter Usman Khawaja at the other end and celebrated the wicket aggressively.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

“There was that great bit of play in Australia wherein he got in a scrap in the last over with Konstas. He nicked Khawaja off, got him out. He was screaming and roaring. Every fast bowler has to have that emotion in him, but there is a real sharpness to his competitive spirit that he has grown up in that Kohli era,” he said on For the Love of Cricket podcast.

However, India lost that match by six wickets and the five-match series by 3-1. But the 31-year-old was adjudged the Player of the Series award for his exceptional performance throughout the overseas tour. He bagged a total of 32 wickets in five matches.

ALSO READ:

Jasprit Bumrah to Feature in Three Test Matches during England Test Series

Bumrah will play only three out of the five matches during the England Test series. The pacer sustained a back injury in the same afore-mentioned Test, which sidelined him from participating in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the first four matches of the Indian Premier League 2025.

Notably, he made a stunning comeback in the remaining season of the cash-rich league. Bumrah scalped 18 wickets in 12 matches at an astonishing economy of just 6.68. But he is still under strict guidelines to manage his workload, which has restricted him from participating in all the red-ball fixtures.

However, the former English pacer stated that England would not want him to feature in all the Test matches, as the pacer is widely known for wrecking the opposition’s batting lineup.

“He is going to be certainly someone that England won’t want to play five Tests. Because if he does, he’s going to pick up a shedload of wickets,” Broad added.

India’s England Test series will kick off on June 20 in Leeds.

