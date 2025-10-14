How 2-0 Series Win Against West Indies Affects India’s WTC 2027 Final Chances

India wrapped up a 2-0 Test series win over West Indies as Shubman Gill continued his impressive start as captain. The hosts won the second Test in Delhi by seven wickets after comfortably chasing down a target of 121 on Day 5 morning session.

KL Rahul played a key role with a composed half-century, building a 79-run partnership with Sai Sudharsan for the second wicket.

Earlier in the match, West Indies put up a strong fight in this match, scoring 248 in reply to India’s 518/5 declared. After being asked to follow on, they improved in the second innings, scoring 390 to take a 120-run lead. On Day 4, KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan remained unbeaten until the close of play. When India resumed at 63/1, they lost the wicket of Sai early and captain Shubman Gill soon after, with West Indies skipper Roston Chase taking two quick wickets. However, Rahul guided India to complete the chase in the first session.

India Currently Third in WTC Standings

With this result, India are in third place in the World Test Championship (WTC) table with a points percentage (PCT) of 61.9.

Australia remain at the top with a perfect 100 PCT, while Sri Lanka sit second with 66.67. West Indies are yet to win a Test in this cycle and are placed sixth.

India’s Chances of Reaching the WTC 2027 Final

The 2-0 win has boosted India’s hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final for the 2025–27 cycle. After missing out in the previous edition, India are in a strong position to make a comeback this time.

Their next Test challenge will be a two-match home series against South Africa in November 2025. After that, India will have a long gap before their next red-ball assignment in August 2026 an away series against Sri Lanka, where they’ll fancy their chances.

India will then play two Tests in New Zealand in October 2026, a series that could test them in away conditions. Their final series of the cycle will be a five-match contest at home against Australia in January 2027.

Given India’s strong record at home, they are expected to win their home matches and remain one of the top favourites to qualify for the WTC final.

India’s Remaining WTC 2025-27 Schedule

November 2025: India vs South Africa – 2 Tests (Home)

August 2026: Sri Lanka vs India – 2 Tests (Away)

October 2026: New Zealand vs India – 2 Tests (Away)

January 2027: India vs Australia – 5 Tests (Home)

