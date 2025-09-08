Huge Relief For India! Sanju Samson Back In Wicketkeeping Drills Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025 Opener vs UAE Amid Injury Concerns

India will play their first match against UAE on September 10.

After limping off the ground in a practice session, India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson was seen taking the field for India’s most recent session in Dubai. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper donned the gloves and was involved in some wicket-keeping drills ahead of India’s opening match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The fixture is scheduled on September 10 in Dubai.

The tournament is scheduled to kick-off on September 9, with Afghanistan and Hong Kong as the first clash. The eight participating teams are grouped under two roofs and will be playing three games each in the group stage. The top two teams from each group will advance into the Super 4s, after which the Final will be played.

The 30-year-old might not be the first choice to start for the Blues, with Jitesh Sharma in the ranks. But if needed, Samson possesses the ability to bat lower down the order and cause damage to the opposition. Furthermore, he has shown his game down the order in the recent Kerala Cricket League, in which he batted in the middle-order and also scored a century. Therefore, Samson might have to wait in the wings.

Will Sanju Samson Start Ahead Of Jitesh Sharma?

Looks less likely. Sanju Samson has the second highest strike-rate for an Indian opener in the shortest format, post the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2024. However, with Shubman Gill coming into the scheme of things as the vice-captain, things will be slightly complicated for the wicketkeeper-batter from Kerala.

Abhishek Sharma is slated to take the the opener’s slot without a doubt. Will Gill being Suryakumar Yadav’s deputy, he will walk out with Abhishek. This is simply because the Indian red-ball skipper is highly effective at the top of the order. His performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) suggest the same, and he is expected to perform the same role for the Indian team. However, he will need to step up with his strike-rate.

As for Sanju Samson, things become difficult with Jitesh Sharma in the side. Jitesh was crucial to Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) chances in the IPL this year. Moreover, he batted in the lower middle-order, and was very effective with his hitting skills. With him donning the gloves behind the wickets, it will be difficult for Samson.

