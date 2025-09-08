News
South Africa Opener Ryan Rickelton Backs CSK Star Dewald Brevis To Bag Biggest Bid At SA20 2026 Auction
south-africa-cricket

South Africa Opener Backs CSK Star To Bag Biggest Bid At SA20 2026 Auction

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: September 8, 2025
3 min read

A total of 541 players will go under the bidding hammer for the 84 remaining slots.

South Africa Opener Ryan Rickelton Backs CSK Star Dewald Brevis To Bag Biggest Bid At SA20 2026 Auction

The much-anticipated player auction for the fourth season of South Africa’s premier T20 league, SA20, is set to take place in Johannesburg on September 9. Ahead of the SA20 2026 auction, opener Ryan Rickelton, who represents the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has made a stunning prediction about who could earn the highest deal of this season.

Ryan Rickelton Predicts Costliest Buy of SA20 2026 Auction

The Proteas wicketkeeper-batter has backed the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster and his MI Cape Town teammate, Dewald Brevis, to secure the highest bid of the SA20 2026 auction, followed by their T20I captain, Aiden Markram. Notably, Brevis is one of the star players in the newly introduced under-23 category, alongside Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Andile Simelane.

“Definitely Sir Dewald Brevis, of course. He’s going to pull it in. I think Aiden Markram won’t be too far behind, but I think Brev will be up there,” said Rickelton to Betway SA20 ahead of the 2026 auction.

The auction will kickstart at 2:00 PM local time and 5:30 PM IST. A total of 541 players will go under the bidding hammer for the 84 remaining slots, following the retention and pre-signings. The franchises could include a maximum of 19 players in their squad, including a minimum of 11 local players, a wildcard pick and maximum of seven overseas players.

ALSO READ:

Dewald Brevis in Previous SA20 Seasons

Brevis, who is famously known as the “Baby AB,” has showcased a stunning run of form in recent matches. The former MI player has been a key figure of their SA20 franchise, MI Cape Town, since the inaugural edition in 2023. The 22-year-old has notched up 676 runs in 29 innings, across the three SA20 seasons, while striking at 145.37.

His best outing came in the latest season, when he scored 291 runs in 10 innings, at a blistering strike rate of 184.18. Brevis’ highest score of 73 not out off just 32 deliveries also came in the SA20 2025. His whirlwind knock at a blazing strike rate of 228.12 powered the side to a huge 222/3, which eventually led to a 27-run win over the Pretoria Capitals.

Brevis also brought up his maiden international century during the second overseas T20I against Australia. His astonishing knock of 125 not out included 12 boundaries and eight sixes, which powered South Africa to a 53-run win over the hosts to level the series. Previously, the prodigy also had a successful stint with the CSK, scoring 225 runs in just six matches, after joining the team midway through the IPL 2025 as an injury replacement.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
Dewald Brevis
MI
MI Cape Town
Mumbai Indians
Ryan Rickelton
SA20 2026
SA20 2026 Auction
South Africa
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

A sports writer covering cricket leagues and matches from around the world. I'm doing what I love the most — keeping the fans updated about the latest happenings in the cricketing world.

Read more

