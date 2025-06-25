India Fast Bowler Ruled Out Of ENG vs IND 2nd Test, Does Not Travel With Team To Birmingham

In less than one full circle of the clock since India’s forgettable outing at Headingley, pacer Harshit Rana has been excluded from the squad. As per the latest developments, the Delhi pacer will not be travelling with the team to Birmingham for the second Test starting on July 2. Notably, the 19th member was added to the squad just last week as a backup option for the first Test in Leeds.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer’s England trip was extended after his participation with India A. During the press conference, head coach Gautam Gambhir revealed the reason behind Rana’s addition for the first Test.

“I will speak to the chairman of selectors because there was a bit of a niggle in the group. That is why we wanted him as a backup,” Gambhir said following Shubhman Gill’s first defeat as the India Test captain.

More to follow….