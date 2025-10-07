Who is India U19 Star Vedant Trivedi? Meet 18-Year-Old Batter Who Shone in The Australia Series

He scored 140 runs in the recent Brisbane Test.

The India U19 side recently locked horns against Australia U19 in three ODIs and two multi-day games. Over the years, some of the best talents from these fixtures have gone on to be breakout stars. The recent crop also has some promising names. While a few have already hogged the limelight in the likes of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre, there’s another name who is making quite some noise with his performances in the ongoing tour of Australia – Vedant Trivedi.

Trivedi has already been impressing in age-group and domestic cricket for some time now. He enjoyed a stellar Cooch Behar Trophy 2024-25 for the Gujarat U19 side where he scored 544 runs in eight games at an average of 41.85 including three centuries and a fifty. Subsequently, he attended India camps and is now delivering for his country.

Heroics by Vedant Trivedi in Australia

Ahead of the Australia series, the India U19 side also travelled to England in July for a multi-format series. However, the 18-year-old Vedant did not make the cut in the main squad, being named only as a standby player.

Nevertheless, opportunity presented itself on the Australia tour, and the top-order batter capitalised on it and how. The talented batting sensation impressed by finishing as the top run-scorer in the three-match ODI leg with 173 runs in three innings, averaging 86.50, which included two fifties and a highest score of 86 in the series finale.

Vedant’s knocks were a testament to his technical brilliance and sheer skill, where he could take on the attack while setting a target, while also being able to play a very balanced innings in case of a chase.

Not just in white-ball cricket, Vedant Trivedi showcased his versatility in red-ball format too by registering a century in his Test debut with a score of 140. So far, he is the leading scorer in the multi-day games with 165 runs from two innings at 82.50.

India and Australia are currently playing the second and final Test.

ALSO READ:

What’s next for the upcoming Indian batting sensation?

Vedant’s recent performances will play a big role in consolidating his place in the junior Indian side, especially with the U19 Cricket World Cup 2026 lined up.

Furthermore, the youngster who has represented the Gujarat U19 side and will now hope to make the jump into the senior side with a longer goal of realising a national dream.

That can, however, be fast-tracked if Vedant Trivedi is scouted by an IPL franchise and picked up at the auction. While he is still young and has limited experience under his belt, the Indian Premier League (IPL) teams have shown that they want to rope in young talent early and invest in them. A few more promising displays might just put Vedant on the radar for a potential deal.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.