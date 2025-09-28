Jasprit Bumrah Does A ‘Flight Crash’ Celebration After Dismissing Haris Rauf in Asia Cup 2025 Final [WATCH]

Haris Rauf was dismissed in the 18th over of the first innings.

Jasprit Bumrah has just added some more flavour to the rivalry that India and Pakistan shared. The speedster, who went for some runs in his first two overs came back wonderfully well to claim two wickets for 25 runs in his 19 deliveries. The first of his wickets in the Asia Cup 2025 Final was Haris Rauf. And the celebration had all sorts of drama.

The incident came to effect in the 18th over of the first innings. With Pakistan eight wickets down, it was Haris Rauf batting with Mohammad Nawaz. Bumrah bowled a magnificent yorker to castle the stumps of Rauf. Post the dismissal, the Indian spearhead did a flight crash celebration, giving Rauf a taste of his own medicine.

Flight land Kara di Bumrah ne. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 28, 2025

Jasprit Bumrah Adds the Cherry On the Top of Pakistan’s Collapse

The Shaheens were 113/1 at one stage. From there, they were bundled out for a mere 146, with five deliveries to spare. The Men in Green were unable to play the spinners effectively, which led to their downfall in the later stages of the innings. Despite Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman giving them a good start, Salman Agha & Co. were not able to make the most of their chances.

