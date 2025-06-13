‘Jasprit Bumrah’s Workload Can Be Managed Via…’ – Ravichandran Ashwin Opens Up Ahead of India’s England Test Series

Jasprit Bumrah will be an important aspect of India's bowling in the England Test series starting June 20.

Former India bowler Ravichandran Ashwin scaled massive heights in his Test career. But just as he could make the ball talk, his opinions about the game never cease to amaze the spectators. In a recent interview, the off-spinner put forth his views on how India can manage the workload for Jasprit Bumrah during their five-match England Test series.

Bumrah did almost all the heavy lifting in India’s recent tour Down Under. The 31-year-old pacer picked up 32 wickets in five Test matches, which was the most by any Indian bowler in an overseas tour. However, he was sidelined during the second innings of the fifth Test, citing a back spasm. India lost the series 3-1. The Indian team will once again have massive expectations from their prime fast bowler. In the pre-tour press conference, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir indicated that Bumrah would play any three of the five Tests, keeping his workload in consideration.

Ravichandran Ashwin on How India Can Manage Bumrah’s workload

When Ashwin was asked about the all-important question ahead of the English tour, he emphasised the need to utilise sports science efficiently.

“We haven’t really made use of sports science and technology when it comes to Bumrah. At the moment, it is all very subjective. In Australia also, it wasn’t until Melbourne that Jassi [Jasprit Bumrah] said he was tired and his body wasn’t giving more. Thereafter, he broke down in Sydney. There are some real lessons here. And that’s what will define how you use him in England”, Ashwin stated.

The off-spinner also suggested that Bumrah’s body parameters should be monitored in every practice session. He feels this would allow the management to get a broader idea about how the pacer’s body is reacting to his workload.

“You should measure his body parameters every day at training. If you do it every day, you have clear markers how his body is, at what speed he is running in, and all that you need to know. Then, ask him how he is feeling and you will know clearly when to give him a break or when to slow down. Also, he knows that way that he needs to say it the moment he feels something wrong”, the off-spinner explained.

The Importance of Jasprit Bumrah during England Test series

Regarded as one of the finest in the world, Bumrah is a vital cog in India’s bowling unit. The pacer can destroy any batting line-up and has shown his capability on multiple occasions. It took him just 44 matches to breach the 200-wickets mark in red-ball cricket, the fastest Indian pacer to the milestone. His yorker to dismiss Ollie Pope in the second Test against England in Vizag took the cricketing world by storm.

If India is to do well in England this time around, how they manage the workload of Bumrah will be extremely important. His pace, accuracy, and presence of mind have set very high standards. India last won a Test series on English soil in 2007 under Rahul Dravid. The upcoming tour will begin on June 20 in Headingley.

