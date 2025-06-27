News
'Need To Make Bowling Strong': Discarded From England Tests, Mohammed Shami Gives Stern Warning After Headingley Loss
indian-cricket-team

‘Need To Make Bowling Strong’: Discarded From England Tests, India Pacer Gives Stern Warning After Headingley Loss

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 27, 2025
2 min read
‘Need To Make Bowling Strong’: Discarded From England Tests, Mohammed Shami Gives Stern Warning After Headingley Loss

India pacer Mohammed Shami, who has been discarded for the ongoing five-match Test series against England, gave a strong message to the bowling department after they looked toothless in the Headingley loss. Notably, the veteran India pacer was dropped due to his poor fitness and off-rhythm bowling. Since returning from a major surgery, the speedster hasn’t looked his best.

Nevertheless, he was a mainstay and was integral to India’s success in the longest format for a long time. Given his sheer amount of experience, Shami highlighted India’s drawbacks and the importance of other bowlers to support the talismanic Jasprit Bumrah.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

During the 1st ENG vs IND Test, Siraj looked lacklustre while Prasidh took time to adjust to the lengths and Shardul wasn’t utilised properly.

Echoing on the same lines, Shami said while speaking in a video on his YouTube channel,

“Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna picked up two wickets each in the 2nd innings, but by the time Shardul dismissed two England batters, the match was out of India’s reach. It is very important to take wickets with the new ball. They must support Bumrah. England won the first Test because we gave too many easy runs. We need to find out how to make our bowling side strong.”

ALSO READ:

Will Jasprit Bumrah play the 2nd ENG vs IND Test?

With Bumrah already decided to play three out of the five games, there remains strong speculation regarding his availability for the second match in Edgbaston (starting July 2). India’s loss in the series opener further complicates the situation as resting Bumrah can prove to be expensive.

According to the latest development, Bumrah was missing from the practice session that took place earlier today (June 27).

ENG vs IND
Jasprit Bumrah
Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Siraj
Prasidh Krishna
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

