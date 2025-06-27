News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Daren Sammy has raised questions around the umpiring standards in the ongoing WI vs AUS Test match in Barbados.
news

‘Something Against West Indies?’ – Daren Sammy Raises Suspicion on Third Umpire After Flurry of Poor Decisions in WI vs AUS 1st Test Go Against Windies

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 27, 2025
3 min read

Sammy asked whether the umpire is deliberately making wrong decisions against this team.

Daren Sammy has raised questions around the umpiring standards in the ongoing WI vs AUS Test match in Barbados.

Daren Sammy has raised questions around the umpiring standards in the ongoing WI vs AUS Test match, where the third umpire, Adrian Holdstock, has made several controversial decisions. He has been in the limelight for his inability to make correct decisions despite all the technology.

There have been at least four bizarre decisions going against the West Indies, including both their batting and bowling innings. The West Indies head coach met Javagal Srinath, the match referee, to seek clarification on the decision, stating he noticed inconsistent decisions with Holdstock since the England ODI series.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Adding to his point, Sammy asked whether the umpire is deliberately making wrong decisions against this team, since it has happened multiple times. He said the team doesn’t want to get in a Test match with doubts regarding the umpires in mind.

“Yeah, look, you don’t want to get yourself in a situation where you’re wondering about certain umpires. Is there something against this team? But when you see decision after decision, then it raises the question. I know he’s here for the series. You don’t want to go in a Test match having that doubt.”

All the wrong decisions made by the third umpire in the WI vs AUS 1st Test

The drama started right from Day 1 when Shamar Joseph induced an edge off Travis Head’s bat to the wicketkeeper. Despite the ball looking clearly in Hope’s gloves, Adrian Holdstock said he didn’t have conclusive evidence and gave not out.

ALSO READ:

Then, Australia were on the receiving end when the ball’s first contact was with Roston Chase’s bat, but the third umpire felt it came off the willow first and deemed it not out. The third controversial decision came when Roston Chase got an inside edge, and a clear deflection was visible, but Holdstock didn’t feel it and gave him out.

Another decision went against the West Indies when Alex Carey didn’t catch the ball cleanly, and it had touched the ground, but was given out against Shai Hope. During the final moments of Day 2, Cameron Green survived when the ball first made contact with the batter’s pads; the third umpire ruled it not out, stating it hit the bat, making it five contentious decisions by Holdstock, four against the West Indies and one against the Aussies.

While mistakes are bound to happen, what transpired on the first two days was beyond acceptable, given that the third umpire has enough technology. Most of them went against the West Indies, which makes one wonder whether they were purely mistakes, which were way too many, or something else.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Adrian Holdstock
Daren Sammy
WI vs AUS
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

Prasanna hinted about Ravichandran Ashwin and Shivam Dube, who will move to the Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Sanju Samson will join CSK.

Sanju Samson Trade to CSK Involves Two Chennai Super Kings Players Going to Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

This trade deal can benefit both Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.
10:32 am
Darpan Jain
5 Horror Calls From Third Umpire Turn WI vs Aus Test on Its Head

5 Horror Calls From Third Umpire Turn WI vs Aus Test on Its Head

Third Umpire Adrian Holdstock found himself in the middle of five controversial DRS decision.
11:29 am
Sagar Paul
Mumbai Indians Bevon Jacobs Adam Milne RCB tim Seifert new Zealand T20I squad tri series 2025

Current And Former Mumbai Indians Stars Named in New Zealand T20I Squad For Tri-Series, RCB Star To Keep Wickets

12:04 am
CX Staff Writer
Australia Helped By Horror Call From Third Umpire As Roston Chase Walks Back, Ian Bishop Retorts On Air [WATCH]

Australia Helped By Horror Call From Third Umpire As Roston Chase Walks Back, Ian Bishop Retorts On Air [WATCH]

Roston Chase scored a gritty 44, but was sent packing after a controversial DRS call by Adrian Holdstock.
11:37 pm
Amogh Bodas
KL Rahul Delhi Capitals ENG vs IND 1st Test

‘Country Over My Child’ – Delhi Capitals Head Coach Praises KL Rahul For His Exceptional Commitment Ahead of England Test Series

KL Rahul has smashed three centuries and four fifties since he become a father.
11:15 pm
Aditya Ighe
kkr venkatesh iyer ipl 2025

After Underwhelming IPL 2025, KKR Star Finds Form, Claims Crucial 2-26 in TNPL 2025

KKR failed to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs
10:40 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.