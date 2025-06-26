News
KL Rahul Delhi Capitals ENG vs IND 1st Test
indian-cricket-team

‘Country Over My Child’ – Delhi Capitals Head Coach Praises KL Rahul For His Exceptional Commitment Ahead of England Test Series

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: June 26, 2025
4 min read

KL Rahul has smashed three centuries and four fifties since he become a father.

KL Rahul Delhi Capitals ENG vs IND 1st Test

Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Hemang Badani praised KL Rahul for his impeccable commitment to the Indian cricket team, especially during an important moment in his personal life. Badani mentioned that Rahul joined the India A side in England and the franchise despite embracing fatherhood.

KL Rahul and his wife, Athiya, are blessed with a baby girl. The couple announced their daughter’s arrival on March 24, 2025, via social media posts. They named their daughter Evaarah. However, Rahul opted to play the entire season with DC and himself asked the selectors to include him in India A’s second unofficial Test against England Lions.

The 33-year-old is the second-most experienced batter in the current Test team. He proved his decision to join the India A squad early right with a stunning second innings century against England in the Headingley Test.

“Country Over My Child”

The DC Coach noted that Rahul was eager to take responsibility for a senior player; otherwise, he could have easily avoided reaching England early. But the Karnataka batter showed great commitment and did not make any excuses.

“I really liked the fact that he was someone who said, ‘I want to go to England early. I want to play the side game.’ Forget about the hundred he got — that came later. The intent — that’s what matters. The intent to be there early, to be prepared, to be with the side. Let’s not forget, he’s a young father, and I don’t think his child is travelling with him initially. So for him to say, ‘Country over my child’ — that’s a huge call. “He could’ve easily said, ‘I’m not playing the side game anyway, I’ll just go straight to the Test match.’ But he didn’t,” Badani told Times of India.

ALSO READ:

“I Care For This Team”

Going into the series, Rahul faced criticism that he doesn’t convert his starts into a big score. The Indian opener has responded to the first criticism with a century in the second innings of the Headingley Test. The baton has already been passed to the younger players, who are still finding their footing, and leadership is shifting hands. Badani stated that Rahul lived up to the role of senior player in the side.

“KL made a statement I remember ahead of the Test series: ‘I care for this team, and I want to be here.’ He wanted to go to England. I could see the hunger in his eyes and in his words. In the absence of Rohit and Virat, he becomes the senior-most batter — and he has played that role really well,” said Badani.

ALSO READ:

Stellar Run of KL Rahul After Becoming a Father

After missing his franchise’s opening match against his former team, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Rahul featured in all 13 games. He amassed 539 runs at an amazing average of 53.90, striking at 149.72, including one hundred and three fifties. However, despite his exceptional performance, DC failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Rahul joined the India A for the second tour game and smashed 116 and a fifty across two innings. He followed up scoring 42 and 137 in two innings of Headingley Test. While India lost the match by five wickets, Rahul’s effort stood out.

