No Asia Cup 2025 Trophy for India, Ravi Shastri Left Fuming After One-Hour Presentation Delay Following IND vs PAK Final [WATCH]

After a nervous IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final, which the Men in Blue won by five wickets and two balls remaining, there seemed to be a delay in the start of the presentation ceremony.

The delay eventually extended close to an hour, leaving former India cricketer and commentator Ravi Shastri fuming on air.

An irate Shastri was quoted as saying on Sony Sports Network, “It is ridiculous to see that it has been 45 minutes and players are being made to wait to lift the trophy or that presentation ceremony to happen. The crowd is ready, they have arrived, they are making a noise. It’s worth of a final and then you hang around for 45 minutes after the game still not knowing what’s happening.”

Something wrong with the presentation ceremony.

India may be doesn't want to take the Trophy from ACC and PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi #INDvsPAK #INDvPAK #AsiaCupT20 pic.twitter.com/qSpanv7ZoD — Devendra (@Devendra786s) September 28, 2025

ALSO READ:

Why was there a delay in the Asia Cup 2025 presentation ceremony? India lift imaginary trophy

The Asia Cup trophy to the winning team was expected to be handed over by Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi. However, given the political tension between India and Pakistan, there were speculations prior to the contest if the Men in Blue would accept the trophy from Naqvi in case they won.

It can be presumed that the delay happened in a bid to figure out the logisitics and details of the ceremony. While it eventually started after an extended wait, only the Pakistan team and the individual winners were awarded as the Suryakumar-led side did not walk out to accept the trophy.

Presenter Simon Doull confirmed that the India team won’t be collecting the awards tonight before ending the post-match presentation. Reports later claimed that Naqvi had left the stadium along with the trophy. Nevertheless, the Indian jubilations were not deterred by what had transpired as Suryakumar Yadav was seen lifting an imaginary trophy with the Indian team cheering him on.

Watch the video below.

India is celebrating without the Trophy. Not a good sight. What is this drama. If you were so patriotic you shouldn't have played any match against Pakistan. Now what will all this drama do. Plenty of fines from ICC are incoming pic.twitter.com/EyCiwN5IRu — Aryan Goel (@Aryan42832Goel) September 28, 2025

India win ninth Asia Cup title

While the presentation drama affected the post-match celebratory mood, Suryakumar Yadav and Co will be extremely happy as they remained unbeaten throughout the continental tournament to lift their nith Asia Cup title (seven ODIs and two T20Is).

The win will be a big boost for the team as they set their focus on next year’s T20 World Cup 2026 where they will enter the ICC event as the defending champions.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.