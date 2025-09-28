Is Tilak Varma The New Virat Kohli? ‘Chase Master’ Moniker Handed Over After Asia Cup 2025 Final Heist vs Pakistan

India batter Tilak Varma pulled off an incredible heist to help the Men in Blue outclass Pakistan in the high-octane Asia Cup 2025 Final.

With India reeling at 20/3 by the fourth over in their chase of 147, Tilak registered a gritty unbeaten half-century (69 off 53 balls), including two fifty-plus runs stands with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube to help the tricolour out of trouble and register a thrilling five-wicket win with two balls remaining.

Interestingly, Tilak’s match-winning knock reveals an incredible stat which establishes the left-hander as the new chase master of the side following the retirement of Virat Kohli from the format.

Whenever the 22-year-old has remained unbeaten, his team has won the contest. Tilak has achieved the feat on 20 occasions (seven games for India, seven games for Mumbai Indians, five for Hyderabad and one for India A).

When Tilak Varma is unbeaten in T20 run chases:



India have won 7 out of 7 games.

Mumbai Indians have won 7 out of 7.

Hyderabad have won 5 out of 5.

India A have won 1 out of 1.



20 wins out of 20 when Tilak remains unbeaten in a T20 run chase. https://t.co/ovZeeiIxHO — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) September 28, 2025

Speaking about the IND vs PAK match, Pakistan were put to bat first and they made a strong start, courtesy of a solid 84-run first-wicket stand between Fakhar Zaman and Sahibzada Farhan. However, Farhan’s dismissal in the 10th over started a collapse, as India spinners run riot through the rest of the order. Kuldeep was the star performer with the ball with a four-wicket haul while Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel took two each to bundle out the Men in Green for 146 in 19.1 overs.

Coming to India’s chase, they were dealt early blows with the heavyweight top-order of Abhishek Sharma (5), Shubman Gill (12) and Suryakumar Yadav (1) departing cheaply.

It was then Tilak Varma, who established as the new-age chasemaster of this young Indian side and led them to a marvellous victory.

