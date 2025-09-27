Sarfaraz Khan Clears Yo-Yo Test Days After Missing India Test Squad For West Indies Series

India batter Sarfaraz Khan, who recently missed the cut for the squad for the West Indies Test series from October 2, has now cleared his Yo-Yo Test. The 27-year-old registered a score of 17 in the test that was conducted today (September 27) at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CEO).

Notably, Sarfaraz was forced out of contention for the West Indies Tests due to a quadriceps injury he incurred during the Buchi Babu tournament. While it was initially expected he would be fit in time for a possible selection, chief India selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that the middle-order batter was not completely fit during the squad announcement on September 25.

Sarfaraz Khan match-fit for upcoming fixtures after clearing Yo-Yo Test

The result of this test will be crucial for the Mumbai batter, as he has been facing scrutiny over his fitness for a long time. Slightly on the bulkier side, he recently also made headlines for shedding a considerable amount of weight.

Sarfaraz last played for India during the home Test series against New Zealand last year but has since been out of reckoning. He failed to earn a spot during the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia and then the five-match England Tests in July.

However, with India’s home Test season starting, the talented batter will be hoping to earn a recall soon. He has been named in Mumbai’s probable list for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season and a promising display will get the attention of the selectors.

Although he missed the Windies series, India are next lined up to play South Africa in November and Sarfaraz will be eyeing to make his return to the Test setup against the Proteas.

