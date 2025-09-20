News
Smriti Mandhana Fastest Fifty ODIs for India Women vs Australia Women
indian-cricket-team

Smriti Mandhana Slams Fastest Fifty for India Women in INDW vs AUSW 3rd ODI

Aditya Ighe
Last updated: September 20, 2025
2 min read

This was her 33rd WODI fifty.

Smriti Mandhana Fastest Fifty ODIs for India Women vs Australia Women

Smriti Mandhana added another feather in her cap, smashing the fastest fifty by an Indian batter in Women’s ODI cricket. She achieved a historic feat during the third ODI between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on September 20.

Smriti Mandhana Smashes Fastest Fifty By India vs Australia Women

Opening the innings for India, Smriti came out all guns blazing and opened her account with a boundary on the very second ball she faced in the innings. She then took Megan Schutt under the radar in the next over, smashing three fours on the trot, displaying her intent.

The southpaw accumulated 20 runs from the veteran off-spinner Asheligh Gardner’s first overs, hitting two fours and a six. India crossed the 50-run mark within the fifth over. She continued to attack, smashed a couple of fours and a six against Kim Garth, collecting 17 runs in the next over.

Mandhana reached the milestone with a classic extra cover drive on a flighted delivery bowled by Gardner. She raced to her half-century off just 23 balls. Mandhana’s quick-fire knock included nine fours and two sixes. That’s 40 runs from boundaries alone.

Overall, this was the joint fourth fastest fifty. West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin holds the record for the fastest fifty in Women’s ODIs, having reached the feat off just 20 deliveries against Sri Lanka Women in 2012-13. The list is followed by her compatriot, Healy Mathews (21), Nat Sciver Brunt of England (22), Australia’s Meg Lanning (23), and Ashleigh Gardner (23).

Smriti Mandhana Sets Foundation for Record Chase

Riding on Beth Mooney’s record-breaking century, Australia women’s posted their joint-highest team total in WODIs of 412. Mooney came all guns blazing and showed no mercy on any of the Indian bowlers. She prominently targeted the first three balls of the over. She scored 138 off 75 balls, her best score in the 50-over format. The southpaw reached the landmark off just 57 balls. Her knock was laced with 23 fours and a six. Mooney’s explosive innings left the hosts reeling and exposed serious flaws ahead of the highly anticipated Women’s ODI World Cup 2025. 

More to follow…

IND-W vs AUS-W
India Women
Smriti Mandhana
Aditya Ighe
