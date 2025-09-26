Why Shivam Dube Is Not In India’s Playing XI Against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025?

He was dismissed for two runs against Bangladesh.

India and Sri Lanka locked horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the last match of the Super 4s. Both the teams did not have a lot riding on this game. The Men in Blue have already qualified for the Final of the Asia Cup 2025, and will be taking on Pakistan in the ultimate showdown on Sunday. However, India all-rounder Shivam Dube was not included in the playing XI for the fixture against Sri Lanka.

On the other hand, the Sri Lankans lost both their games in the Super 4s till now, and will find themselves on the flight back home. They will have a lot to introspect, and get ready for the next big T20I assignment early next year.

Though Suryakumar Yadav did not mention a specific reason for the exclusion of the all-rounder, it is understood that the decision was taken to rest Dube after a series of five games on the trot. However, the Indians will expect him to be fit and available for the Final against Pakistan. Dube was sent out to bat at No.3 in the fixture against Bangladesh. He failed to perform and was sent back for two runs.

Why It Is Important To Have a Good All-rounder

All-rounders add to the balance of the side. The 20-overs format demands a lot of fluidity from the teams, and having players who are good at both the skills equally do help the side. Shivam Dube has been a vital ingredients in their recent T20I journey. The 32-year-old was a regular feature in the team for the T20 World Cup campaign in 2024 which India clinched.

To add to that, Dube has scored 548 runs in just 29 T20I innings for India so far. Though his average is under 30, the strike-rate is what impresses masses. Dube strikes at 138.03, with four fifties throughout his career till date. Right through his playing years, the left-hander is known to take the attack to the opposition.

Dube’s bowling skills are also gaining recognition. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player has taken efforts to upgrade his bowling in the build-up to the tournament. What this does is, it provides India the luxury of another batter who can bowl alongside Hardik Pandya. The inclusion of Abhishek Sharma in the Indian side has also strengthened the quality of all-rounders in the side.

Playing XIs From India vs Sri Lanka

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (Capt.), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (Capt.), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, and Nuwan Thushara.

