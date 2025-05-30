11 out of 14: Why RCB Have the Best Chance To Win IPL 2025 After Qualifier 1 Win Over PBKS

This trend gives RCB a strong reason to believe that this could be their year.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) put on a dominant show as they defeated Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in Mullanpur. After choosing to bowl first, RCB bowled out Punjab Kings for just 101 runs in 14.1 overs. Skipper Rajat Patidar’s decision to field first worked perfectly as RCB bowlers took full control of the game. Marcus Stoinis was the top scorer for Punjab with 26 runs. For RCB, young leg spinner Suyash Sharma impressed with three wickets for 17 runs while Josh Hazlewood picked up three for 21, Yash Dayal took two for 26 and Bhuvneshwar Kumar got one for 17.

Chasing a small target, RCB made it look easy with Phil Salt leading the way. The English batter scored 56 runs off just 27 balls as RCB reached the target comfortably and booked a place in the IPL 2025 final which will be their fourth appearance in the tournament’s history.

ALSO READ:

History Shows Winning Qualifier 1 Leads to IPL Glory

RCB now have history on their side as they look to win their first ever IPL title. In 14 seasons since the playoff format began, the team that won Qualifier 1 has gone on to win the trophy 11 times. Last season as well, Kolkata Knight Riders won Qualifier 1 and later lifted the title. So this trend gives RCB a strong reason to believe that this could be their year.

Team winning the Qualifier 1 has gone on to win the IPL on 11 occasions in 14 seasons! — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) May 29, 2025

Apart from history, RCB have also played outstanding cricket throughout the season. They have played good cricket this season with both batting and bowling. They have played well as a team and deserve to be in the final. This could finally be the year when RCB fans and the team celebrate their first IPL trophy.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.