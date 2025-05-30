News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
11 out of 14 Why RCB Have the Best Chance To Win IPL 2025 After Qualifier 1 Win Over PBKS
indian-premier-league-ipl

11 out of 14: Why RCB Have the Best Chance To Win IPL 2025 After Qualifier 1 Win Over PBKS

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 30, 2025 - 2 min read

This trend gives RCB a strong reason to believe that this could be their year.

11 out of 14 Why RCB Have the Best Chance To Win IPL 2025 After Qualifier 1 Win Over PBKS

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) put on a dominant show as they defeated Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in Mullanpur. After choosing to bowl first, RCB bowled out Punjab Kings for just 101 runs in 14.1 overs. Skipper Rajat Patidar’s decision to field first worked perfectly as RCB bowlers took full control of the game. Marcus Stoinis was the top scorer for Punjab with 26 runs. For RCB, young leg spinner Suyash Sharma impressed with three wickets for 17 runs while Josh Hazlewood picked up three for 21, Yash Dayal took two for 26 and Bhuvneshwar Kumar got one for 17.

Chasing a small target, RCB made it look easy with Phil Salt leading the way. The English batter scored 56 runs off just 27 balls as RCB reached the target comfortably and booked a place in the IPL 2025 final which will be their fourth appearance in the tournament’s history.

ALSO READ:

History Shows Winning Qualifier 1 Leads to IPL Glory

RCB now have history on their side as they look to win their first ever IPL title. In 14 seasons since the playoff format began, the team that won Qualifier 1 has gone on to win the trophy 11 times. Last season as well, Kolkata Knight Riders won Qualifier 1 and later lifted the title. So this trend gives RCB a strong reason to believe that this could be their year.

Apart from history, RCB have also played outstanding cricket throughout the season. They have played good cricket this season with both batting and bowling. They have played well as a team and deserve to be in the final. This could finally be the year when RCB fans and the team celebrate their first IPL trophy.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Final
IPL 2025 Playoffs
PBKS vs RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

Mumbai Indians Could Be Without 4 Star Players From Previous Game for Eliminator vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians Could Be Without 4 Star Players From Previous Game for Eliminator vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

Their absence could affect the team's balance in this must win game.
10:18 am
Sagar Paul
Jos Buttler has flown back to England to participate in the ODI series against West Indies, which kicked off yesterday.

Who Will Replace Jos Buttler in Gujarat Titans Playing XI vs MI in Eliminator of IPL 2025?

Buttler has flown back to England to participate in the ODI series against West Indies.
10:06 am
Darpan Jain
‘Virat Told Me Not To Say It’: AB De Villiers Shares Special Message After RCB Secured IPL 2025 Final Berth

‘Virat Told Me Not To Say It’: AB De Villiers Shares Special Message After RCB Secured IPL 2025 Final Berth

11:45 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer reflects on eight-wicket loss to RCB in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

‘We Couldn’t Execute It on the Field’: PBKS Skipper Shreyas Iyer Reflects on Eight-Wicket Loss to RCB in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

Punjab Kings will next play Qualifier 2 on June 1, whereas RCB have reached the IPL 2025 final.
11:19 pm
Vishnu PN
As IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Happens, RCB Youngster Impresses in ENG vs WI ODI As England Post Record-Breaking 400

As IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Happens, RCB Youngster Impresses in ENG vs WI ODI As England Post Record-Breaking 400

10:09 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

[WATCH] Jitesh Sharma’s Unreal One-Handed Stunner Puts Final Nail in the Coffin for PBKS in IPL 2025 Qualifier1 Against RCB

9:25 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.