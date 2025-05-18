News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
We look at three players who can replace Kagiso Rabada at the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2025 playoffs.
indian-premier-league-ipl

3 Players Who Can Replace Kagiso Rabada at Gujarat Titans for IPL 2025 Playoffs Ft. Former LSG Pacer

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: May 18, 2025 - 3 min read

Rabada won’t be available for the playoffs, as he will return to South Africa to prepare for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final.

We look at three players who can replace Kagiso Rabada at the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Gujarat Titans (GT) would be pleased to have Kagiso Rabada back after missing several matches in IPL 2025. He will play the remaining league stage games, as GT look to qualify for the playoffs and seal a top-two position.

However, Rabada won’t be available for the playoffs, as he will return to South Africa to prepare for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final. Hence, GT must seek a temporary replacement player for the remaining matches and fill the void.

We look at three players who can replace Kagiso Rabada in the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Naveen-ul-Haq

Naveen-ul-Haq is among the few options available to replace Kagiso Rabada. He has previous experience playing in the IPL and is not employed anywhere else.

He is a new-ball specialist with various slower ones to operate effectively in death overs. While playing for LSG, Naveen snared 25 wickets at 23.64 runs apiece in 17 innings, including a four-wicket haul.

These numbers suggest he is a genuine wicket-taker who can perform the role Rabada did for GT, bowling mainly in the powerplay and one over at the death. Naveen will come into the XI straight away if he is included.

ALSO READ:

Ottneil Baartman

Ottneil Baartman has seen a significant rise as a bowler since last year. He rose to fame with terrific bowling performances in SA20, which opened the doors for a national selection in the T20 World Cup.

Baartman is a skiddy bowler who targets stumps and rushes the batter with his pace. That makes him effective as a new-ball bowler, who can extract movement.

He has 17 T20I wickets at an average of 19.23 in 12 innings, including a four-wicket haul. Baartman will be mighty effective on Indian decks since the bounce often remains a tad low and can help his craft.

Luke Wood

Luke Wood is another option to replace Kagiso Rabada in the playoffs. He plays in various T20 leagues and knows how franchise cricket works.

He is a new-ball specialist specialising in moving the ball early on and bringing wickets upfront. While he can also give a few overs in the back end, Wood’s best value comes in the powerplay.

Further, he brings a left-arm angle to provide variety to the bowling attack and has previous experience in the IPL. He played for the Mumbai Indians (MI) but was expensive in two games.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

GT
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Kagiso Rabada
Luke Wood
Naveen-ul-Haq
Ottneil Baartman
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

Related posts

Delhi Capitals Pacer Set For Comeback After Layoff in Early IPL 2025

Big Blow to Delhi Capitals: Key Indian Duo Set to Miss IPL 2025 Playoffs Due to India ‘A’ Tour of England

DC have won only three of their last eight games
12:58 pm
Samarnath Soory
Delhi Capitals (DC) used Right-To-Match option to acquire Jake Fraser-McGurk in IPL 2025 auction.

4 Players Delhi Capitals (DC) Could Release After IPL 2025 Ft. INR 9 Crore Youngster

DC need to win at least two out of three games to reach the IPL 2025 playoffs.
11:58 am
Sandip Pawar
DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction: While Gujarat Titans have been consistent, Delhi Capitals have a spin attack to stop them, so DC should win.

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 60 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

11:55 am
Darpan Jain
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have roped in Shivam Shukla as a replacement player for Rovman Powell in IPL 2025.

Meet Shivam Shukla: The Mystery Spinner Who Played Under Rajat Patidar and Is Replacing Rovman Powell in KKR Squad for IPL 2025

He was also with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as a net bowler, where he honed his skills with the legendary Muttiah Muralitharan.
11:28 am
Darpan Jain
RR vs PBKS Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

RR vs PBKS Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are likely to make a few changes to their playing XIs for this match.
11:09 am
Sagar Paul
RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: While the Rajasthan Royals will have a home advantage, they have several loopholes, so PBKS should win.

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today Match 59 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

10:20 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.