3 Ways Gujarat Titans Can Tweak Line-up Without Jos Buttler For Eliminator vs MI in IPL 2025
3 Ways Gujarat Titans Can Tweak Line-up Without Jos Buttler For Eliminator vs MI in IPL 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 30, 2025 - 3 min read
3 Ways Gujarat Titans Can Tweak Line-up Without Jos Buttler For Eliminator vs MI in IPL 2025

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will head into the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) playoffs with a big void in their team after Jos Buttler left for national duty following the league stage. Buttler has been a lynchpin in the batting lineup for the Titans throughout the season, providing consistent performances alongside Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan.

In 14 games, the wicketkeeper-batter amassed 538 runs at an impressive average of 59.77, which included five fifties and a highest score of 97*.

Thus, losing an in-form batter will definitely be a big blow for the Shubman Gill-led side but let’s take a look at three ways GT can tweak their lineup in the England star’s absence for their decisive clash against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Eliminator tomorrow (May 30).

Bring in Kusal Mendis as a like-for-like replacement

The Titans have already roped in Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis as replacement for Jos Buttler for the playoffs. Apart from Mendis, GT have Kumar Kushagra and Anuj Rawat as wicketkeeping options in their roster but both players have yet to make their IPL debuts.

Thus, slotting Mendis straight into the playing XI looks like the most probable option. The Lankan recently also played in the PSL 2025 and looked in decent touch, where he scored 143 runs in eight games at an average of 35.75. This would also allow GT to go with almost a similar side they have used throughout the tournament without much tinkering.

ALSO READ:

Promoting Sherfane Rutherford

The West Indies cricketer has looked in sublime form in the ongoing season. Despite GT’s top three delivering the bulk of the runs, Rutherford has been a silent contributor in the middle order, scoring 267 runs in ten innings at a strike rate of 157.05, which is higher than that of other overseas middle-order batters in the league. He has already impressed at No.4 and GT can thus think of promoting him to No.3, since Kusal Mendis is a typically middle-order batter who comes out at No.4 or No.5.

Handing Anuj Rawat or Kumar Kushagra debut

Playing an uncapped wicketkeeper in Anuj Rawat of Kumar Kusharga would free up an overseas position. GT can then bring in a seaming all-rounder in Karim Janat or Dasun Shanaka, who can provide support as a fifth pace bowling option apart from providing batting support. This move can help GT add depth in both departments, especially in the absence of Buttler and Kagiso Rabada for the playoffs.

Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Jos Buttler
Kusal Mendis
Chandra Moulee Das
