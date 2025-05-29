News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Mumbai Indians will Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Eliminator.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Mumbai Indians Face Enormous Challenge in IPL 2025 Playoffs After Losing Top-two Spot

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: May 29, 2025 - 4 min read

They finished fourth in the league stage and have to play Eliminator.

Mumbai Indians will Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025 Eliminator.

Mumbai Indians (MI) had a golden opportunity to punch their tickets into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 1 but messed it up big time. They needed four results to go their way to stand a chance of securing a top-two spot. The results favoured, but they could not help themselves, failing to beat the Punjab Kings in the final league game. 

As a result, Mumbai Indians will have to play the IPL 2025 Eliminator against Gujarat Titans. Why is this a huge setback? The format of the playoffs is such that the top two teams get two chances to reach the final. The third and fourth-placed teams, however, have to win three games on the trot to clinch the trophy. Since the introduction of this format in 2011, only one team has managed to win the league after playing an Eliminator. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

If that wasn’t enough, the Mumbai Indians are also plagued by multiple issues, making this road extremely difficult. 

Batting Unit Heavily Reliant on Suryakumar Yadav in IPL 2025

The biggest issue for MI heading into the playoffs is that their batting unit just hasn’t clicked collectively. Barring Suryakumar Yadav, only one other batter has scored 350 runs in the season. Ryan Rickelton made 388 runs at an average of nearly 30 and a strike rate of 151, but he won’t be available in the playoffs. 

SKY has piled on 640 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 167 while averaging 71. He has crossed the 25-run mark in each of the innings. These are ridiculous numbers, but not getting enough support from the other end has meant that he has had to tone down his attacking game at times. 

ALSO READ: 

Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya have been massive letdowns for the Mumbai Indians this season. Tilak averages 30 with a dismal strike rate of 132. It hasn’t helped that MI haven’t used him in his best position. The captain has managed 187 runs at an average of just 23 and a strike rate of 162. Rohit Sharma has hit three fifties but has been pretty inconsistent. 

‘Bumrah or Bust’ in the Bowling Department 

Unlike their batting, Mumbai Indians’ bowling is in better shape as they have Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mitch Santner. The Indian superstar has taken 17 wickets at an incredible economy of 6.33. Boult is the highest wicket-taker with 19 scalps at 8.51 economy, while Santner has bagged nine wickets at 7.89 RPO.

However, despite the presence of the Kiwi pair, their bowling has been ‘Bumrah or Bust’ on many occasions. Their third pacer, Deepak Chahar, and Hardik have been expensive. Hardik and the team management’s tactical blunders have been far too many and have held them back. 

Can Mumbai Indians Turn It Around in IPL 2025 Playoffs? 

With Rickelton, Will Jacks, and Corbin Bosch leaving for national duties, Mumbai Indians will have to play with a different combination in Eliminator. In Jonny Bairstow, Charith Asalanka, and Richard Gleeson they have managed to secure like-for-like replacements. 

MI need to correct their mistakes if they are to charge towards the final. Tilak likes playing at number three, from where he can pace his innings. Naman Dhir, who has a strike rate of 180 this season, should bat ahead of Hardik. 

As for the bowling attack, they are expected to bring in Karn Sharma for Ashwani Kumar. Chahar had an injury in the previous game, and that could force them to change the combination. Playing Gleeson instead of Asalanka weakens the batting, but it would be a huge boost to the bowling unit. 

If there’s one thing we know about the Mumbai Indians, is that they can go on a winning run when on a roll. They have won six on the trot earlier in the season. Three on the bounce isn’t out of their wheelhouse. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Hardik Pandya
IPL 2025
Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians
Suryakumar Yadav
Tilak Varma
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

Former India Opener Virender Sehwag Slams BCCI for Playing Favourites With Dhoni and Kohli While Punishing Youngster Digvesh Rathi on Disciplinary Reasons in IPL 2025

‘Could’ve Been Spared’: Former India Opener Slams BCCI for Playing Favourites With Dhoni and Kohli While Punishing Youngster on Disciplinary Reasons in IPL 2025

The LSG debutant was fined thrice by the BCCI in the IPL 2025.
5:36 pm
Sreejita Sen
Tim David Spotted Limping Ahead of PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Clash, Raises Doubts About Playing XI Inclusion

Tim David Spotted Limping Ahead of PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Clash, Raises Doubts About Playing XI Inclusion

Tim David did not play RCB's last match against LSG.
5:41 pm
Disha Asrani
AB de Villiers Calls Out Commentators For Slamming RCB Bowlers against LSG in IPL 2025

‘Fixated on a Narrative’: AB de Villiers Calls Out Commentators For Slamming RCB Bowlers against LSG in IPL 2025

RCB will play in the Qualifier 1 against the Punjab Kings tonight.
12:54 pm
Sreejita Sen
Will Yuzvendra Chahal feature in Punjab Kings playing XI in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 against RCB

Will Yuzvendra Chahal feature in Punjab Kings playing XI in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 against RCB?

Chahal has snared 14 wickets in 12 games, including two four-wicket hauls.
12:47 pm
Disha Asrani
PBKS vs RCB Playing 11 IPL 2025 Match Qualifier 1

PBKS vs RCB Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Today IPL 2025 Match Qualifier 1

Both teams are expected to make some changes for this important match.
12:59 pm
Sagar Paul
Comparing IPL 2025 Performances of RCB and PBKS Star Batters Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer

Virat Kohli vs Shreyas Iyer Round 2: Comparing IPL 2025 Performances of RCB and PBKS Star Batters

Both teams are on a quest to end their 17-year-long title drought.
12:50 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.