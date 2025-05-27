News
How Hardik Pandya's Blunder Allowed PBKS To Beat MI and Book Qualifier 1 Spot in IPL 2025 Playoffs
indian-premier-league-ipl

Sagar Paul

Last updated: May 27, 2025 - 2 min read

Hardik Pandya was criticised for some poor decisions during the second innings.

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 27, 2025 - 2 min read

Hardik Pandya was criticised for some poor decisions during the second innings.

How Hardik Pandya’s Blunder Allowed PBKS To Beat MI and Book Qualifier 1 Spot in IPL 2025 Playoffs

Mumbai Indians (MI) lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets in Match 69 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in Jaipur on Monday. The defeat ended MI’s hopes of a top-two finish and confirmed their place in the Eliminator.

Punjab successfully chased 185 with nine balls to spare, led by half-centuries from Priyansh Arya and Josh Inglis, who shared a 109-run stand. MI ended the league stage in fourth place with 16 points from 14 games.

Questionable Tactics from Hardik Pandya Hurt MI

MI captain Hardik Pandya was criticised for some poor decisions during the second innings. His mistakes gave Punjab the upper hand and played a big role in helping them seal a place in Qualifier 1.

Mumbai Indians had a good chance when they got Prabhsimran Singh out in the fifth over, with Punjab at 35 runs. At that moment, Hardik Pandya could have brought in Jasprit Bumrah to build pressure, but he gave the last powerplay over to Deepak Chahar instead. Chahar gave away 12 runs, and the momentum shifted towards Punjab.

ALSO READ:

Bumrah’s Overs Not Used at the Right Time

Bumrah came on to bowl too late. He bowled his first over in the tenth over when both Josh Inglis and Priyansh Arya were already well set. Punjab had reached 84 for 1 by then. In the same over, MI had a chance to run out Priyansh Arya, but Hardik missed the stumps even though Priyansh had given up.

Hardik also took too long to bring in Will Jacks, who bowled the sixteenth over and gave away 12 runs. That over could have been given to Bumrah, who still had one over left and might have taken a wicket when MI needed it the most. Bumrah bowled the next over, but by then Punjab needed only 27 runs from 24 balls.

Overall, Hardik Pandya’s captaincy was criticized because his decisions and how he used the bowlers did not work well.

Hardik Pandya
IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
PBKS vs MI
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

