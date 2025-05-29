Tim David Spotted Limping Ahead of PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Clash, Raises Doubts About Playing XI Inclusion

Tim David did not play RCB's last match against LSG.

During Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) league match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), all-rounder Tim David pulled a hamstring while fielding near the boundary rope. He has to be taken off the field immediately. Subsequently, the Aussie star missed their next fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants. RCB went on to win that match to finish in the second spot and advance to Qualifier 1 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They will face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) tonight in Mullanpur.

Will Tim David Play PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1?

Ahead of the PBKS vs RCB Playoffs fixture, Tim David was seen limping on the airport premises. The video was shot while the RCB team was travelling to Chandigarh for the upcoming match.

Tim David is still limping, so he will miss Qualifier 1.

Sadly for RCB fans, David may not play the match tonight. Furthermore, it depends on the severity of the injury. Usually, hamstring pulls take some time to heal. He’s an important addition to the RCB Playing XI, so they may not risk David’s injury. The management can, instead, rest David for Qualifier 1 and include him for the Final or Qualifier 2, depending on tonight’s result.

The chances of the 29-year-old playing as an Impact Player (IP) are low, especially if designated skipper Rajat Patidar is also a part of the substitutes. This comes after Patidar’s injury, while wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has led RCB in the last two games. Furthermore, if David is called only to bat, he may still need to be fully fit to run between the wickets.

Talking about David’s crucial contributions, he has made 187 runs in nine innings and remained unbeaten six times. He has revived RCB from grave situations, including his unbeaten fifty against the same opponent at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

During RCB’s last fixture against LSG, Liam Livingstone replaced David. However, the English all-rounder was dismissed for a duck. However, while speaking on ESPN Cricinfo Timeout, former SRH coach Tom Moody shared his thoughts.

“That [David’s absence] will be very much in the front of their mind. It’s very hard to judge Livingstone on one ball – we all know what he is capable of doing – and he hasn’t quite caught fire this season, but he’s played a lot of international cricket, played a lot of big games, so there’s no reason why he wouldn’t step up in the final.”

Probable RCB Playing XII vs PBKS for Qualifier 1

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (likely impact player), Mayank Agarwal, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (c), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma.

