‘Papa, Why Did He’: Harbhajan Singh Reveals His Daughter Sent India Stalwart Heartfelt Message After Retirement Decision

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh recently revealed that his daughter was left distraught after star batter Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket. Notably, the dynamic right-hander called it quits from the longest format earlier this month on May 12. It came as a shock as nobody expected it, especially with the high-profile five-match Test series against England lined up next in late June.

While the entire nation was reeling from emotions after Virat announced his decision, Harbhajan’s daughter Hinaya wasn’t any different.

Harbhajan recounted the incident while speaking in an interview with Instant Bollywood,

“Papa, why did Virat retire?” Since he couldn’t answer, she herself decided to phone the man directly, sending the message to Kohli, “This is Hinaya, Virat, why did you retire?”

Bhajji added that Virat’s response was, “Beta, it’s time.”

Virat Kohli retired as the most successful Indian Test captain

Kohli retired as India’s greatest Test skipper of all time, leading the side to 40 wins in 68 matches – 13 more than his predecessor MS Dhoni. Not only that, he infused an attacking mindset into the team, which became the cornerstone for India’s pace revolution as well.

Breaking from the conventional reliance on spinners, Virat Kohli’s squads prioritised a pace-heavy attack. His bold choices and strategies led to historic Test victories in England, South Africa, and a landmark first series win in Australia.

With the bat too, Kohli was outstanding, scoring 30 hundreds. He ended only 770 runs short of the hallowed 10,000-run club which was possible for fellow Indian greats Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

