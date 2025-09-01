4 Players Who Boosted Their IPL 2026 Retention Chances With Brilliant Performances in DPL 2025

The Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 ended with West Delhi Lions defeating Central Delhi Kings by six wickets to lift the trophy. The tournament showcased young domestic talent and gave a chance for Indian Premier League (IPL) players to prove themselves ahead of the mini-auction. For many who had limited opportunities or no game time in IPL 2025, it served as an important stage to display their skills.

The performances of certain played in the DPL 2025 could help them stay with their IPL teams or, if released, make them strong picks in the 2026 auction.

Here are four players who boosted their IPL 2026 retention hopes with standout performances in DPL 2025.

Himmat Singh

Himmat Singh’s performances were excellent in the DPL 2025, representing the New Delhi Tigers. He scored 365 runs in 10 matches at an average of 40.56 and a strike rate of 150.21. Except for one match, he gave good starts in all the other games and scored two half-centuries in the process. He was consistent throughout the season and finished sixth on the tournament’s run-scorers list.

Though his team could not qualify for the playoffs, his individual performances were impressive. Bought for INR 30 lakh in the auction, Himmat Singh featured in three matches for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) but did not get a chance to bat.

There is a possibility that he might be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, but his strong DPL performances could catch the franchise’s attention and he might still be retained for the new season.

Anuj Rawat

Bought for INR 30 lakhs by Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2025 auction, Anuj Rawat spent the season on the bench. With Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler performing brilliantly at the top, he didn’t get a chance in the playing XI. As a wicketkeeper, Rawat served as a backup option for Buttler throughout the tournament.

However, next year could be his season, not necessarily with the gloves but with the bat, thanks to his strong showing in the DPL 2025. Representing East Delhi Riders, he scored 329 runs in 10 innings at an average of 41.12 and a strike rate of 158.94, including three half centuries. His performances might make Gujarat Titans reconsider his retention, and next season could be the one where he finally makes his debut for them.

Nitish Rana

West Delhi Lions skipper Nitish Rana scored 393 runs in 11 matches at an average of 65.50 and a strike rate of 181.94, finishing fourth on the top-scorers list. In the final, he put on a brilliant all-round performance, giving away just 16 runs in four overs while taking a wicket and then scoring an unbeaten 79 off 49 balls, leading his team to the title. Earlier in the tournament, he had scored 134 not out from 55 balls against South Delhi Superstarz, the highest score of the season.

Rana was released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after the IPL 2025 season and was bought by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for INR 4.20 crore. He played 11 matches but could only manage 211 runs. His last two IPL seasons have not gone well because of injuries and a dip in form.

However, this DPL performance must have boosted his confidence, and could be among the players retained by RR ahead of the next season.

Simarjeet Singh

Simarjeet Singh played a key role in helping Central Delhi Kings reach the final of DPL 2025. He took 20 wickets in 11 matches at an economy of 8.61 and was consistent throughout the season, including a standout performance where he claimed a five-wicket haul.

Bought for INR 1.5 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, he played four matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) but could only take two wickets and had an economy of 14.10. He was dropped because of the disappointing performance.

There could be a possibility that he might be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, but this DPL performance must have boosted his chances of getting retained. He has always had the talent, and maybe next year he could turn things around in his favor. In the DPL last season, he was the highest wicket-taker.