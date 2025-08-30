News
Unsold For Two IPL Seasons, Former India U19 Captain Carries His Stunning Form From DPL 2025 To Duleep Trophy With Hundred

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 30, 2025
3 min read

The youngster has scored three fifties and has averaged 87 in DPL

It’s almost like South Africa’s maverick Dewald Brevis and his Indian counterpart at the 2022 Under 19 World Cup seem to have few similarities to their careers at the senior level.

Both were among the biggest stars to have come out of that World Cup in the West Indies. They both were among the most exciting buys at the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction that year and both played limited roles for their respective teams.

Then came the immediate lull as despite being retained for the next season, they both struggled to find a place in the playing XI consistently and were let go by their franchises only to find their way back through a T20 league and outstanding performances in domestic cricket.

Yash Dhull impresses in DPL 2025 and scores hundred in Duleep Trophy 2025

Brevis, after going unsold at the IPL 2025 auction, turned on the beast mode with scorching performances in the SA20 2024-25 followed by a pile of runs in the domestic List-A and First-Class cricket. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) then came knocking at the door mid-season and Brevis was once again the star performer for the team. South Africa also selected him for the Australia series where he scored a record-shattering century and also made his ODI debut.

Dhull, who lifted the Under 19 World Cup three years ago, played two seasons for Delhi Capitals and was then let go. He went unsold at the 2024 and 2025 auction due to loss of form as well as a minor heart surgery last year that kept him reaching peak fitness.

ALSO READ:

He returned to cricket with decent performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 and in the Ranji Trophy, but Dhull’s powerful comeback was apparent with the way he batted in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 for Central Delhi Kings. The 23-year old scored two hundreds, three fifties as he amassed 435 runs from just eight matches and averaged 87 which helped Central Delhi to the final.

Yash Dhull most likely to be bought at IPL 2026 auction

Playing for North Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2025, Dhull made a statement to the IPL franchises by scoring 133 in just 157 balls in the second innings against East Zone. On the third day of the Quarterfinal 1 in Bengaluru, Dhull scored 14 boundaries and three sixes while adding 245 runs for the second wicket with North Zone captain Ankit Kumar to take their lead past 450 runs.

Even though he hasn’t knocked on the senior team door like Brevis, Dhull is most likely to be back in the IPL for the 2026 edition.

