News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Cameron Green is likely to be in high demand in the IPL 2026 auction.
indian-premier-league-ipl

4 Teams Keen To Bring in Cameron Green in IPL 2026 Auction Ft. Former Champions 

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: June 29, 2025
4 min read

He has played for Mumbai Indians and RCB in his two IPL seasons.

Cameron Green is likely to be in high demand in the IPL 2026 auction.

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green was unfortunate to miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to an injury. He has made his return to action and is likely to be amongst the most sought-after players in the IPL 2026 auction. 

The 26-year-old star was part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad in the 2024 edition. But a lower back injury in September ruled him out for several months. As a result, RCB could not retain him ahead of the mega auction.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Green has played 29 matches in the league, scoring 707 runs at an average of 41.58 and strike rate of 153. He has also picked 16 wickets with his right-arm pace bowling. 

The all-round can bat at the top or in the middle order. He can bowl a few overs, making him a great asset. In the IPL 2023 auction, Green fetched a whopping price of INR 17.50 crore when Mumbai Indians bought him.

Given his all-round value, there will be plenty of teams eyeing to acquire him in the IPL 2026 auction. We take a look at four teams who could go after him. 

Live – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Mahipar Stars MPS

Pamir Legends PAL

75/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Maiwand Champions MDS

Hindukush Strikers HS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Namibia
Assam tour of Namibia, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Namibia NAM

Assam ASM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Alembic Warriors ALW

Ami Super Avengers ASA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 11:15 AM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 01:15 PM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 03:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 05:15 PM IST
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 07:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 11:45 AM IST
Oulu CC Women OCC-W

SKK Women SKK-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 02:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 04:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS-W Finland, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 07:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Typhoons Women TYP-W

Scorchers Women SCO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Scorchers Women SCO-W

Dragons Women DGW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Dragons Women DGW-W

Typhoons Women TYP-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Gulf Cable GUC

Thunder Cats THN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 11:00 PM IST
YSSC YSS

Lexus LEX

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Malaysia Reds MR

162/7

Malaysia Blues MB

86/10

Malaysia Reds won by 76 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Ghani Glass GG

Malaysia Reds MR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

202/4

Seattle Orcas SOR

206/5

Seattle Orcas beat Los Angeles Knight Riders by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Texas Super Kings TSKS

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England Women A ENGA-W

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Yuksom Capitals YUC

34/0

Irises Cricket Club IRSCC

141/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Pakyong XI PYXI

Black Eagle SAP BES

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 08:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 12:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Piton Strikers PTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Bamboo Blasters BMB

Whiptail Smashers WTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 03:15 PM IST
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans IDTT

Nellai Royal Kings NRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
29 Jun 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Dindigul Dragons DID

Trichy Grand Cholas TGC

Fixtures Standings

RCB to look to re-sign Cameron Green for IPL 2026

RCB would rue not getting an opportunity to retain Green ahead of the IPL 2025. But that did not stop them from winning their maiden IPL trophy. They would like to bring back Green for the upcoming season. 

In IPL 2024, Green scored 255 runs for RCB batting down the order at a strike rate of 143. He also picked 10 wickets at 8.61 economy. RCB can release Liam Livingstone and Rasikh Salam. Both players failed to make a mark, especially Livingstone, from whom the management had high expectations. They could free up INR 13.75 crore by releasing the pair. It might be enough to re-sign the Aussie all-rounder.  

Mumbai Indians (MI)

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians traded Green ahead of the 2024 edition to RCB to acquire Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans. Green had an outstanding debut season for them and they would love to have him back. He had amassed 452 runs in that season at an average of 50 while striking at 160. Green had blasted one century and two half centuries in the season. 

MI can free up around INR 15 crore by releasing Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Reece Topley, and Lizaad Williams. They struggled in the death overs hitting in IPL 2025, and Green could provide an answer to that. 

ALSO READ: 

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

The inaugural IPL winners, Rajasthan Royals had a disappointing campaign this year as they failed to reach the playoffs. Several issues hurt them but the biggest of them was their middle order’s repeated failures in taking them over the line. They lost at least from games while from dominant positions. 

Cameron Green could be the solution as he can bat as a finisher. RR had many non performers in their squad. By releasing the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Fazalhaq Farooqi, they could head into the IPL 2026 auction with around INR 28 crores of purse. 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Kolkata Knight Riders, the winners of the 2024 season, had a poor title defence. Both batting and bowling departments failed to live up to the expectations. Their overseas recruits weren’t upto the mark as they struggled to find an ideal combination throughout the tournament. 

KKR tried Moeen Ali and Rovman Powell in the lower middle order role but they could not deliver. Andre Russell and Rinku Singh also had awful times with the bat. Having Green in the side could strengthen KKR significantly. They can offload Powell, Ali, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Spencer Johnson, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and free up more than INR 18 crore. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cameron Green
IPL 2025
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Auction
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Related posts

Punjab Kings Xavier Bartlett Impresses in MLC 2025 Despite Defeat, Strengthens Case for IPL 2026 Retention

Punjab Kings Star Impresses in MLC 2025 Despite Defeat, Strengthens Case for IPL 2026 Retention

He took 4 for 32 in 4 overs at an economy of 8.00.
10:45 am
Sagar Paul
KKR Superstar Andre Russell Promoted to No.3, Regains Form in MLC 2025 to Boost IPL 2026 Retention Chances

KKR Superstar Promoted to No.3, Regains Form in MLC 2025 to Boost IPL 2026 Retention Chances

He scored only 167 runs in 13 matches of the IPL 2025.
9:45 am
Sreejita Sen
After Batting Heroics, Mitchell Owen Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention With Five-Wicket Haul in MLC 2025

After Batting Heroics, Punjab Kings Star Makes Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention With Five-Wicket Haul in MLC 2025

He bowled three overs, gave away just 17 runs, and picked up five wickets.
9:34 am
Sagar Paul
Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Corbin Bosch Pushes Case for IPL 2026 Retention With a Century in Only Second Test of His Career

Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Pushes Case for IPL 2026 Retention With a Century in Only Second Test of His Career

12:36 am
Chandra Moulee Das
CSK Star Vijay Shankar Puts Up All-Round Show in TNPL 2025 With Three Wickets and Matchwinning 27*(18) To Raise Stocks for IPL 2026.jpg

CSK Star Puts Up All-Round Show in TNPL 2025 With Three Wickets and Matchwinning 28*(17) To Raise Stocks for IPL 2026

10:55 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

SRH Six-Hitting Sensation Might Be In Released Players List Before IPL 2026 Auction

The Sunrisers Hyderabad were eliminated from the group stage of IPL 2025.
7:59 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.