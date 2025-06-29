4 Teams Keen To Bring in Cameron Green in IPL 2026 Auction Ft. Former Champions 

He has played for Mumbai Indians and RCB in his two IPL seasons.

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green was unfortunate to miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to an injury. He has made his return to action and is likely to be amongst the most sought-after players in the IPL 2026 auction.

The 26-year-old star was part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad in the 2024 edition. But a lower back injury in September ruled him out for several months. As a result, RCB could not retain him ahead of the mega auction.

Green has played 29 matches in the league, scoring 707 runs at an average of 41.58 and strike rate of 153. He has also picked 16 wickets with his right-arm pace bowling.

The all-round can bat at the top or in the middle order. He can bowl a few overs, making him a great asset. In the IPL 2023 auction, Green fetched a whopping price of INR 17.50 crore when Mumbai Indians bought him.

Given his all-round value, there will be plenty of teams eyeing to acquire him in the IPL 2026 auction. We take a look at four teams who could go after him.

RCB to look to re-sign Cameron Green for IPL 2026

RCB would rue not getting an opportunity to retain Green ahead of the IPL 2025. But that did not stop them from winning their maiden IPL trophy. They would like to bring back Green for the upcoming season.

In IPL 2024, Green scored 255 runs for RCB batting down the order at a strike rate of 143. He also picked 10 wickets at 8.61 economy. RCB can release Liam Livingstone and Rasikh Salam. Both players failed to make a mark, especially Livingstone, from whom the management had high expectations. They could free up INR 13.75 crore by releasing the pair. It might be enough to re-sign the Aussie all-rounder.

Mumbai Indians (MI)

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians traded Green ahead of the 2024 edition to RCB to acquire Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans. Green had an outstanding debut season for them and they would love to have him back. He had amassed 452 runs in that season at an average of 50 while striking at 160. Green had blasted one century and two half centuries in the season.

MI can free up around INR 15 crore by releasing Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Reece Topley, and Lizaad Williams. They struggled in the death overs hitting in IPL 2025, and Green could provide an answer to that.

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

The inaugural IPL winners, Rajasthan Royals had a disappointing campaign this year as they failed to reach the playoffs. Several issues hurt them but the biggest of them was their middle order’s repeated failures in taking them over the line. They lost at least from games while from dominant positions.

Cameron Green could be the solution as he can bat as a finisher. RR had many non performers in their squad. By releasing the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, and Fazalhaq Farooqi, they could head into the IPL 2026 auction with around INR 28 crores of purse.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Kolkata Knight Riders, the winners of the 2024 season, had a poor title defence. Both batting and bowling departments failed to live up to the expectations. Their overseas recruits weren’t upto the mark as they struggled to find an ideal combination throughout the tournament.

KKR tried Moeen Ali and Rovman Powell in the lower middle order role but they could not deliver. Andre Russell and Rinku Singh also had awful times with the bat. Having Green in the side could strengthen KKR significantly. They can offload Powell, Ali, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Spencer Johnson, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and free up more than INR 18 crore.

