6 Big Players CSK Will Release To Gain 25 Crores After Being Knocked Out of IPL 2025 Playoffs Race

They have used around 20 players, more than any other team, which shows they have not found a settled playing eleven.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four wickets at Chepauk on Wednesday in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. With this defeat, they are now officially out of the race for the playoffs and have also set an unwanted record at home.

This was their fifth loss at Chepauk this season, the most home losses they have ever had in one IPL season. It is also the first time they have lost five matches in a row at their home ground.

CSK are now at the bottom of the points table with just four points from ten matches. Their only wins have come against Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

Chennai have not done well in batting, bowling, or fielding this season. They have used around 20 players, more than any other team, which shows they have not found a settled playing eleven. Many players are also out of form. With only four matches left and no chance of making the playoffs, CSK might try out new players and start planning for the future.

But not every player may be part of that future. After such a poor season, some big names might be released by the team before the next season. Let us take a look at the six big players who could be released by the franchise.

Devon Conway

IPL 2025 price: 6.25 crores

Devon Conway was bought by CSK for INR 6.25 crore, but he has not performed well in the three matches he played this season. He was in great form during the 2023 season, scoring 672 runs, but missed the 2024 season due to injury.

This year, he has managed only 94 runs, with one good innings of 69, and his strike rate is just 127.02. Since then, he has not played any more matches. Because of his dip in form, there is a chance that CSK might release him before the next season.

ALSO READ:

Jamie Overton

IPL 2025 price: 1.5 crores

Jamie Overton was bought by CSK for INR 1.5 crore because of his all-round abilities. He played three matches this season but did not take a single wicket and scored only 15 runs with the bat.

He did not live up to expectations and could not make an impact for CSK, which is why he might also be released before the next season.

Sam Curran

IPL 2025 price: 2.4 crores

Sam Curran played a good knock of 88 runs against Punjab Kings, but apart from that, he has not done much this season. In the other three matches, he scored only 21 runs.

With the ball, he has also struggled and has not taken a single wicket in all four matches. CSK bought him for INR 2.4 crore, but except for that one innings, his performance has been below par. He could be another player CSK might release before the next season.

Rahul Tripathi

IPL 2025 price: 3.40 crores

Rahul Tripathi has had a poor season for CSK. He was bought for INR 3.40 crore in the IPL 2025 auction but has only scored 55 runs in five matches. His strike rate is just 96.49, which is very low for a top order batter.

His highest score is 23, followed by 16, and the rest are single-digit scores. He has not been able to help CSK and could be one of the players the team might release before the next season.

Deepak Hooda

IPL 2025 price: 1.70 crores

Just like Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda has also not done well for CSK this season. In the five matches he has played, he has scored only 31 runs with a low strike rate of 75.60.

Apart from his top score of 22, all his other scores have been in single digits. CSK tried him in both the middle and lower middle order, but he could not perform. He might be one of the players the team decides to release before the next season.

Ravichandran Ashwin

IPL 2025 price: 9.75 crores

Ravichandran Ashwin’s return to Chennai has not gone as he would have hoped. In the seven matches he has played this season, he has taken only five wickets, and his economy rate has been high at 9.29.

Since his retirement from international cricket earlier this year, he has not looked like the same bowler. Considering his age and form, CSK might look for a younger option and could release Ashwin before the next season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.