6 Big Players Who Are Confirmed to be Unavailable for IPL 2025 Playoffs Ft. Key Mumbai Indians Duo

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to resume on May 17 following a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. The tournament had to be suspended due to the cross-border military conflict between the two countries.

A total of 17 matches are to be played from May 17 to June 3, including the playoffs. However, the revised schedule has raised major questions for several franchises, with international cricket lined up.

#TATAIPL is back in action on 17th May 🗓



With the playoff race heating up, which fixture are you most excited for? 🙌



Check out the full schedule 🔽 pic.twitter.com/OoRlYEpAUb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 14, 2025

England and the West Indies are slated to play a white-ball series from May 29. However, Sherfane Rutherford is likely to be available for the entire series as the West Indies board could allow their players to complete the tournament.

Then there’s the World Test Championship (WTC) final between Australia and South Africa from June 11. There were talks between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) to allow the players to stay on, but the latter didn’t give in.

A few players will not return for the IPL 2025, including Mitchell Starc and Jofra Archer, while some others are set to be unavailable for the end phase.

Here’s a look at six players who are confirmed to miss the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Jos Buttler

Gujarat Titans face a massive blow as Jos Buttler is confirmed to be unavailable for the ending stages. The former England captain has been pivotal in their success in IPL 2025. He has formed an incredible top three alongside Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan.

So far in the season, Buttler has piled on 500 runs at an average of 71 and a strike rate of 164. Given GT’s dependency on the top three, Buttler’s unavailability could prove to be season-ending.

The Titans have roped in Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis as a replacement for Buttler in the playoffs.

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada missed the majority of the IPL 2025 due to a suspension for drug usage. He was recently cleared to resume playing and will be available for the Gujarat Titans in the remaining group matches. However, with South Africa gearing up for the WTC final, Rabada will miss the playoffs. South Africa also has a warm-up match against Zimbabwe, to be played from June 3.

Jacob Bethell

Jacob Bethell is in the England ODI squad, and that means he will have to leave before June 29. The young left-hand batter has played two matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), hitting one half-century.

As per the recent developments, RCB are likely to have the services of Romario Shepherd and Josh Hazlewood for the whole tournament.

Marco Jansen

The Protea all-rounder Marco Jansen will also return home before the playoffs. He has been a key part of Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, picking up 11 wickets at an economy of 8.79. With Jansen unavailable, PBKS will have to rely on Xavier Bartlett or Azmatullah Omarzai.

Ryan Rickelton

Another South African whose unavailability could be a huge headache for a franchise. Ryan Rickelton has been an important figure on the Mumbai Indians’ side this season. Batting at the top of the order, he has scored 336 runs at an average of 30.54 while striking at 153, including three half-centuries.

Will Jacks

Mumbai Indians will suffer a double blow if they reach the IPL 2025 playoffs, with Will Jacks missing out. The English all-rounder was recalled to the ODI set-up after being left out of the Champions Trophy. He has been effective with the ball and has scored a fifty in the season. Jacks has won the Player of the Match award twice. With Jacks and Rickelton unavailable, MI will have to readjust their combination.

