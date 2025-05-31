News
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Dewald Brevis was at his threatening best during his T20 Blast debut last night.
indian-premier-league-ipl

6 Sixes in Fiery Knock: CSK Youngster Signed in IPL 2025 Continues Prolific Form in T20 Blast

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: May 31, 2025 - 2 min read

He scored 68 runs in only 32 deliveries, comprising four boundaries and six maximums.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Dewald Brevis was at his threatening best during his T20 Blast debut last night. Playing for Hampshire, the young sensation continued his terrific form from IPL 2025 and made a substantial score while batting at No.3.

Brevis scored 68 runs in only 32 deliveries, comprising four boundaries and six maximums, at a strike rate of 212.50. 76.47% of his runs came via boundaries, and Brevis was the highest run-getter of this match in Southampton.

He hit a six on the very first delivery of his innings to kick off things and never looked back. The openers had given a fine start, and Brevis ensured the momentum kept going to take Hampshire to a massive first-innings total.

ALSO READ:

Hampshire ended with a whopping 230/7 in the first innings, and later restricted Essex to a mere 124 to win the game by a comprehensive 106 runs. Brevis ended the contest as the best performer to start his T20 Blast career on a high note.

Dewald Brevis has scored runs everywhere in 2025

Dewald Brevis has been unstoppable since the start of this year and scored runs everywhere he has played. He has played 17 innings in T20s this year, scoring 584 runs at an average of 44.92 and a 185.39 strike rate, including five fifties.

While playing for MI Cape Town in SA20 2025, Brevis accumulated 291 runs at a strike rate of 184.17 in ten outings, including two fifties. Then, he came as a replacement player for CSK in IPL 2025 after getting unsold in the auction earlier.

Brevis continued his good run, compiling 225 runs at an average of 37.50 and a 180 strike rate in six innings, including two fifties, while batting in the middle order. Now he has started T20 Blast on the same note and hit a fifty on his maiden outing to help Hampshire win.

His assault is not limited to T20s, for Brevis was equally consistent in South Africa’s local competitions across formats. If he can sustain this form, Brevis will soon return to the international setup for the Proteas.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
Dewald Brevis
IPL 2025
Vitality Blast
A cricket nerd.

Read more

