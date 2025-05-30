Dewald Brevis First Contacted By Delhi Capitals Before CSK Swoop In For Late IPL 2025 Contract: Reports

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster Dewald Brevis was one of the few positives for the franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) where they finished bottom of the points table. Notably, Brevis had joined the five-time champions at INR 2.2 crores, as a replacement player for Gurjapneet Singh, after initially going unsold in the auction last November.

However, it is now understood that it wasn’t CSK but Delhi Capitals (DC), who had approached the 22-year-old Proteas star first to sign him as replacement for Harry Brook. Brook had pulled out prior to the season to focus on his national commitments.

Despite the offer, Brevis turned DC down since he wanted game-time and the Capitals couldn’t guarantee that. CSK, on the other hand, agreed to the non-negotiable and Brevis earned a late IPL contract.

Dewald Brevis form for CSK in IPL 2025

Brevis repaid the faith shown by CSK as well, with some impeccable batting displays. In his first match, the dynamic right-hander showcased his potential with a lively 24-ball 42, electrifying the Chepauk crowd before a spectacular catch by Kamindu Mendis ended his innings. Just four games later, he notched his first IPL fifty, playing a key role in securing a crucial victory for CSK.

Across six matches, Brevis consistently delivered strong performances crossing the 30-run mark five times and also hit two half-centuries. He eventually culminated the season with an impressive average of 37.3 and a striking rate of 180, proving himself as a reliable option in the CSK XI.

Given the South African youngster’s performance, it is highly likely that Chennai outfit will look to retain him for the next season.

