'Can't Let Them Enter': Ashwin Names Team RCB Should Avoid Facing if They Have To Win IPL 2025 Final
‘Can’t Let Them Enter’: Ashwin Names Team RCB Should Avoid Facing if They Have To Win IPL 2025 Final

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 30, 2025 - 2 min read
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) put up an emphatic display in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) Qualifier 1 as they absolutely outclassed PBKS by eight wickets and booked a berth in the summit clash. Now, as the Bengaluru outfit set their sights on winning the elusive maiden IPL title, CSK veteran Ravichandran Ashwin has issued a strong warning to them ahead of the IPL 2025 Final.

Ashwin emphasised that RCB should avoid facing Mumbai Indians at every cost if they have to break their jinx. Understandably, MI are one of the most-succesful sides in history and have pedigree with five trophies in their cabinet.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’, the CSK star said,

“If RCB have to win the IPL, then Gujarat Titans should win against Mumbai Indians. MI are one team that you cannot allow to enter the final, you have to stop them at any cost,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel ‘Ash Ki Baat’ while analysing Qualifier 1 between Punjab Kings and RCB.”

Mumbai Indians are the most dangerous team in IPL 2025 playoffs

MI’s experience of winning titles gives them an edge in the IPL 2025 Playoffs. Thus, the longer they are in contention, the dangerous they become. Furthermore, their top stars Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah have looked in good touch and both players can almost single-handedly decimate an opposition.

MI have also made solid replacements to fill up the void left by their overseas stars due to national duty. The Hardik Pandya-led side have brought in Jonny Bairstow, Charith Asalanka, and Richard Gleeson to replace Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, and Corbin Bosch. 

