News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Dewald Brevis Hails MS Dhoni After IPL 2025 Stint
indian-premier-league-ipl

He is as Fit as Any Other Player: Young CSK Sensation Hails MS Dhoni After IPL 2025 Stint

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: May 30, 2025 - 3 min read

MS Dhoni and Co. were the first team to exit the IPL 2025 tournament.

Dewald Brevis Hails MS Dhoni After IPL 2025 Stint

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), had the shortest stint this season. The Yellow outfit became the first team to be kicked out of contention for the IPL 2025 Playoffs. The team managed only four wins from 14 games and ended their forgettable campaign with a wooden spoon. CSK were riddled with injuries, including that of their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. He was ruled out halfway through the tournament, and MS Dhoni took over the reins. South Africa’s Dewald Brevis was one of the injury replacements for CSK.

Dewald Brevis on the CSK Legend

During an interaction with talkSPORT, Brevis shared his experience of playing alongside MS Dhoni.

He said, “MS Dhoni is incredible. I have seen that he is as fit as any other player out there, He always has time for you. You are always welcome to go to him, have a chat with him, speak about cricket, life, anything. He is a real Living Legend.”

Watch the full video here:

The 22-year-old sensation failed to attract any bids in the IPL 2025 mega auction after Mumbai Indians released him. However, Brevis made his return to the league as an injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh. CSK immediately included the Protea in their Playing XI as soon as he joined the camp.

Brevis played six games this season, scoring 225 runs at an impressive strike rate of 180. His heroics also include two half-centuries. Brevis’s top score came in a crucial encounter against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Playing in CSK’s last fixture of this year, his 23-ball 57-run knock set the team up for victory. CSK ended their campaign on a high note with a win against the table-toppers.

ALSO READ:

MS Dhoni in IPL 2025

The former Indian skipper also had a bad run in IPL 2025. Out of 13 outings, Dhoni returned with 196 runs at an abysmal strike rate of 135.17. He struck 12 boundaries and sixes apiece, which showed he still holds the power of match-winning knocks. However, the captain was as good as his team. CSK could win only three out of nine games under Thala’s captaincy.

As per his interaction during the post-match presentation after the GT clash, Dhoni is unsure of his IPL retirement.

In his words, “I am not saying I am done, not saying I am coming back. I have the luxury of timing. Will think about it and then decide.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
Dewald Brevis
IPL 2025
MS Dhoni
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Related posts

‘Can’t Let Them Enter’: Ashwin Names Team RCB Should Avoid Facing if They Have To Win IPL 2025 Final

‘Can’t Let Them Enter’: Ashwin Names Team RCB Should Avoid Facing if They Have To Win IPL 2025 Final

4:37 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Former RCB Player Aaron Finch Applauds Their Team Performance After Securing a Spot in IPL 2025 Final

Eight Different Player of the Match – Former RCB Player Applauds Team Performance After Securing a Spot in IPL 2025 Final

RCB have sealed a place in the IPL 2025 final by defeating the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1.
3:56 pm
Sreejita Sen
Here are four areas where Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) must improve by targeting players after the IPL 2025 exit.

4 Auction Targets for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Next Year To Fill Team Gaps After IPL 2025 Exit

SRH will be forced to make a few changes to their lineup to come back stronger next year.
3:46 pm
Darpan Jain
GT vs MI Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match Eliminator

GT vs MI Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Today IPL 2025 Match Eliminator

Both teams are likely to make some changes to their playing XI for this important match.
3:07 pm
Sagar Paul
shreyas iyer dismissal rcb vs pbks ipl 2025 qualifier 1 josh hazlewood

‘Needs To Put His Ego In Pocket’: Former Punjab Kings Coach Lambasts Shreyas Iyer For Getting Out Early in PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1

Punjab Kings were all out for 101 and lost the match by eight wickets
1:14 pm
Samarnath Soory
GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians have a bowling attack to succeed in Mullanpur, so they should win.

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Eliminator Today, Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Impact Players, and Pitch Report

1:00 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.