He is as Fit as Any Other Player: Young CSK Sensation Hails MS Dhoni After IPL 2025 Stint

MS Dhoni and Co. were the first team to exit the IPL 2025 tournament.

Five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), had the shortest stint this season. The Yellow outfit became the first team to be kicked out of contention for the IPL 2025 Playoffs. The team managed only four wins from 14 games and ended their forgettable campaign with a wooden spoon. CSK were riddled with injuries, including that of their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. He was ruled out halfway through the tournament, and MS Dhoni took over the reins. South Africa’s Dewald Brevis was one of the injury replacements for CSK.

Dewald Brevis on the CSK Legend

During an interaction with talkSPORT, Brevis shared his experience of playing alongside MS Dhoni.

He said, “MS Dhoni is incredible. I have seen that he is as fit as any other player out there, He always has time for you. You are always welcome to go to him, have a chat with him, speak about cricket, life, anything. He is a real Living Legend.”

The 22-year-old sensation failed to attract any bids in the IPL 2025 mega auction after Mumbai Indians released him. However, Brevis made his return to the league as an injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh. CSK immediately included the Protea in their Playing XI as soon as he joined the camp.

Brevis played six games this season, scoring 225 runs at an impressive strike rate of 180. His heroics also include two half-centuries. Brevis’s top score came in a crucial encounter against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Playing in CSK’s last fixture of this year, his 23-ball 57-run knock set the team up for victory. CSK ended their campaign on a high note with a win against the table-toppers.

MS Dhoni in IPL 2025

The former Indian skipper also had a bad run in IPL 2025. Out of 13 outings, Dhoni returned with 196 runs at an abysmal strike rate of 135.17. He struck 12 boundaries and sixes apiece, which showed he still holds the power of match-winning knocks. However, the captain was as good as his team. CSK could win only three out of nine games under Thala’s captaincy.

As per his interaction during the post-match presentation after the GT clash, Dhoni is unsure of his IPL retirement.

In his words, “I am not saying I am done, not saying I am coming back. I have the luxury of timing. Will think about it and then decide.”

