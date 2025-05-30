News
AB de Villiers Praises RCB Auction Strategy After Qualifying for IPL 2025 Final
indian-premier-league-ipl

Got the Balance Right: AB de Villiers Praises RCB Auction Strategy After Qualifying for IPL 2025 Final

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: May 30, 2025 - 3 min read

RCB have registered a place in the IPL 2025 Final by defeating Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1.

AB de Villiers Praises RCB Auction Strategy After Qualifying for IPL 2025 Final

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player AB de Villiers has credited the brilliant auction work for their success in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 so far. RCB defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) last night by eight wickets to register a place in the IPL 2025 final.

“It was around the auction time when I felt like RCB really got the balance right this year. It’s not a one-dimensional batting line-up, not a one-dimensional bowling line-up, there are options,” opined the former RCB batter.

AB de Villiers on RCB Squad for IPL 2025

The Protea batter revealed that he was satisfied with the franchise’s squad for the IPL 2025. He also pointed out how most of the players have stepped up and contributed to the match-winning sprees.

“I just loved the look of that squad when I saw it come out. They found a way to gel together as a unit. As you can see, all the players individually chipped in at times and that is a sign of a healthy environment,” he said to Jio Hotstar.

ALSO READ:

ABD on Virat Kohli

The wicketkeeper-batter predicts that his former Bengaluru teammate Virat Kohli will notch up a huge score in the IPL 2025 Final. He also spoke about how the former RCB captain was elated to make it to the finals after Qualifier 1 and has his eyes set on the elusive IPL title.

“He didn’t score runs today, but we still saw him right till the end, celebrating with the batters. The ultimate team man. And he looks very, very focused. Obviously, the job’s not done yet, but I’m very excited to watch him play. I have no doubt in my mind he’s going to play a big hand in the final,” he added.

Notably, Kohli got dismissed for a run-a-ball 12 while chasing a low total of 102 last night. But the 36-year-old has had a great run in the IPL 2025 so far. He has piled up 614 runs in 14 matches and is fifth in line for the Orange Cap this season.

The Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians will clash tonight in the IPL 2025 Eliminator. Tonight’s winner will face PBKS in Qualifier 2 on June 1. Rajat Patidar and Co. will meet the winner of Qualifier 2 for the IPL 2025 Final on June 3.

