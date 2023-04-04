Abishek Porel makes his IPL debut for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals will take on Gujarat Titans in the sixth match of IPL 2023. Gujarat Titans have won the toss and opted to field first.

Gujarat Titans won their last game against Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets. Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, were handed a 50-run defeat by Lucknow Super Giants in their opening game of the season.

Abishek Porel makes his debut for Delhi Capitals

Abishek Porel was named as a replacement for Rishabh Pant at the start of the tournament. He now gets a chance to feature in the XI against Gujarat Titans. He replaces Aman Hakim Khan in the team.

This is a massive opportunity for the 20-years old.

However, Porel has big shoes to fill. Rishabh Pant is a runaway match-winner, and it is not easy to replace a player like him in any format.



Abishek Porel is a young sensation from Bengal who bats left-handed and can keep wickets too. He was part of the Indian U-19 World Cup team that lifted the trophy last year.

Abishek has made two fifties in the last four Ranji Trophy innings, including one in the Final against Saurashtra. His 50 in the Final came at a crucial point after Bengal lost 6 wickets in just 65 runs in the first innings.

His talent was lucid after this knock in a crunch situation. Moreover, Porel can also keep the wickets which makes him a like-to-like replacement for Rishabh Pant. He is expected to do the wicketkeeping duties against Gujarat Titans today.



Abishek Porel will look to make an impact right away. His T20 career is only three matches old as of now.

In those three matches, Abishek Porel accumulated 22 runs only. It will be unfair to conclude anything based on mere three games. Everything he does from now on will be counted only.