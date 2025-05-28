‘Best Value Buy’: Aakash Chopra Names LSG Star As Top Signing of IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had a mixed campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season as they once again failed to make the cut for the playoffs. They finished seventh on the points table with six wins and eight losses, with a tally of 12 points.

However, one of their biggest positives was the consistent performance of their overseas stars – Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran. Amongst them, Marsh stood out the most where he had a record-breaking season with the bat.

Echoing on the same lines, former cricketer turned analyst Aakash Chopra adjudged the Aussie as the best value buy of the season.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said,

“He is probably this tournament’s best value buy, when a guy you bought for less than ₹3.50 crore scores more than 600 runs. He was not bowling now. He will bowl next year and remain with you for the same money. I would say he was an outstanding acquisition,” he added.

Mitchell Marsh in IPL 2025

The Australian all-rounder scored 627 runs in 13 games, at an average touching 50, which includes six fifties and one century as well. In the process, he now has the highest run tally by an LSG batter in a single season, eclipsing previous franchise skipper KL Rahul’s 616 runs in 2022.

Interestingly, his numbers from one season almost equal the total run tally in his IPL career. When Marsh arrived at IPL 2025, there was little fanfare and a record that few would associate with greatness, having scored just 665 runs at an average of under 20 in the last 15 years.

