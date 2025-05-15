News
CSA Makes U-Turn; Huge Blow for Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans as Key South African Players Set to Exit Before IPL 2025 Playoffs
CSA Makes U-Turn; Huge Blow for Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans as Key South African Players Set to Exit Before IPL 2025 Playoffs

Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 15, 2025 - 3 min read

Eight South African players who are part of the WTC final squad will return home by May 27.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has reached an agreement with the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the early release of some players due to the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final. The final will be held on June 11 at Lord’s, where South Africa will face Australia.

Eight South African players who are part of the WTC final squad will return home by May 27, which means they will miss the IPL 2025 playoffs. The remaining South African players who are not involved in the WTC final will continue in the IPL until the end of the tournament.

The eight players set to leave early are Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans), Aiden Markram (Lucknow Super Giants), Marco Jansen (Punjab Kings), Tristan Stubbs (Delhi Capitals), Lungi Ngidi (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), Wiaan Mulder (Sunrisers Hyderabad), and Ryan Rickelton and Corbin Bosch (both Mumbai Indians). They will travel to the UK on May 30 with the rest of South Africa’s WTC squad to prepare for a warm-up match against Zimbabwe starting June 3.

South African Players’ Early Exit Deals Big Blow to IPL 2025 Playoff Contenders

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians are likely to be the most affected by the early exit of their South African players. Ryan Rickelton has scored 336 runs in 12 innings and is their second-highest run-getter. Corbin Bosch, though used sparingly, has chipped in with cameos and handy spells. Losing both just before the playoffs is a big setback.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will resume their season against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 17. With Josh Hazlewood nursing a shoulder niggle, Lungi Ngidi might be included in the playing XI. His experience could be valuable for RCB in this crucial stage. However, Ngidi is among the South African players who will leave after the league stage.

Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans are just one win away from securing a playoff spot. Interestingly, they’ve managed most of the season without Kagiso Rabada, who last played on March 29 against Mumbai Indians. Although his absence hasn’t hurt them so far, they’ll miss his big-match experience during the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals will lose their designated finisher, Tristan Stubbs, who has made 259 runs at a strike rate of 151.46. He has often played key cameos in the death overs. Without him, DC’s batting depth will take a hit, and they’ll need someone else to step up in crunch situations.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings will also feel the impact of South African departures, particularly Marco Jansen. He has taken 11 wickets in 11 games and has been a vital cog of their bowling. With two victories required in their final three matches, Jansen’s absence makes it more difficult for them to make the playoffs.

Lucknow Super Giants

Aiden Markram has played an important role for as a batter for Lucknow Super Giants with 348 runs in 11 innings. Since LSG must win all their remaining matches to remain in the playoff zone, his loss will be harder for the team to swallow.

