CSK Playing XI for IPL 2024: Captain, wicket-keeper, overseas players, Impact Players and More

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were one of the teams that fared well in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction held in Dubai on December 19. The defending champions spent a total of Rs 30.40 crore in the event, buying a total of 6 players including 3 foreigners and as many as Indians. They roped in two New Zealand all-rounders - Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell - who had a stellar outing in the recently concluded ODI World Cup. They also got Shardul Thakur for 4 crores and uncapped Sameer Rizvi for 8.40 Crores along with Mustafizur Rahman for 2 crores.

CSK are one of the most successful franchises in the IPL, having won the title five times. The MS Dhoni-led side won the tournament in 2023 and will look to replicate their performance in the IPL 2024 and win a record-breaking sixth title.

Full CSK Squad and Player List for IPL 2024

CSK squad for IPL 2024: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

Predicted CSK Playing XI for IPL 2024

Ruturaj Gaikwad Devon Conway Ajinkya Rahane Shivam Dube Daryl Mitchell Sameer Rizvi MS Dhoni Ravindra Jadeja Shardul Thakur Deepak Chahar M. Theekshana M. Pathirana (Impact player)

Wicket-keeper: MS Dhoni is the obvious choice for this position. However, Dhoni played with a knee injury in IPL 2023 and he is still not 100 percent fit. It is not known if MS Dhoni will play a full season of IPL 2024. If Dhoni does not play all matches or he fails to gain peak fitness before the tournament, CSK will be in trouble as they don't have a reliable captain. Jadeja led the team for a while before stepping down as he failed to handle the pressure of leadership. There is Ruturaj Gaikwad but he hardly has any leadership experience. Devon Conway is the only other alternate choice as gloveman for CSK.

Overseas Players: Conway has been a regular in the CSK setup with his consistent performances at the top of the batting order and is once again expected to retain his place. Daryl Mitchell has proved his mettle in the Indian conditions during the ODI World Cup this year and will shoulder the batting responsibilities. Interestingly, Rachin Ravindra is another option that CSK will like to employ as the Kiwi can not only slot in with the bat but can also add as an extra bowler if and when required.

In the bowling department, the choice is going to be between two Sri Lankans - Theekshana and Pathirana. While Theekshana's place in the side has often been under threat from Mitchell Santner, the Kiwi left-arm spinner doesn't offer the all-phase prowess that his teammate does. So Theekshana should be a fixture in the side, as the only bowler who can turn the ball away from left-handers if Moeen doesn't play. Mustafizur Rahman should be Pathirana's backup.

Impact Players: Pathirana/Tushar Deshpande

How has the overall CSK Playing XI shaped up for IPL 2024 season?

Hits:

The likes of Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane and Daryl Mitchell make up a strong batting lineup.

Rachin Ravindra could serve as Conway's backup, with the Kiwi southpaws being similar players who are good against both pace and spin.

Coming to the all-rounder department, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Shivam Dube and Moeen Ali are dangerous.

CSK also have almost all bases covered in the bowling department, with good pacers like Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana and quality spinners like Ravindra Jadeja and Maheesh Theekshana.

Misses: