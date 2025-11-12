CSK Retained and Released Players 2026: Chennai Super Kings Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction

CSK retained players 2026 full list alongside updated Sanju Samson trade news and full Chennai Super Kings released players 2026.

The CSK retained players 2026 list is turning heads ahead of the IPL 2026 auction — not just because of expected changes, but also due to the Sanju Samson CSK trade that’s set to reshape the franchise. After finishing last in IPL 2025, the five-time champions are preparing for a major overhaul. According to reports, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have agreed to trade Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Sanju Samson, marking one of the most high-profile trades in IPL history.

Here’s the full Chennai Super Kings retention list 2026, along with players likely to be released and CSK’s trade strategy before the upcoming auction.

CHECK OUT CSK HUB – ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT IPL 2026

CSK Retention List For IPL 2026 Auction

Chennai Super Kings have always believed in continuity, but after a bottom-placed finish in IPL 2025, the team management had to rethink their structure. The CSK 2026 retention list still includes core players around Ruturaj Gaikwad, but a few big names are on the move through trades.

Which Players Could Be Retained by CSK Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction?

CSK are expected to build their next-generation core around young Indian talent and proven overseas stars. Here are the likely names in the CSK retained players 2026 list:

Ruturaj Gaikwad – CSK’s best batter for the last four seasons and a natural captaincy candidate.

– CSK’s best batter for the last four seasons and a natural captaincy candidate. Shivam Dube – Consistent middle-order power-hitter and part of the core Indian group.

– Consistent middle-order power-hitter and part of the core Indian group. Matheesha Pathirana – One of the best death bowlers in T20 cricket.

– One of the best death bowlers in T20 cricket. Noor Ahmad – The young Afghan spinner has been a revelation on slow Chennai surfaces.

– The young Afghan spinner has been a revelation on slow Chennai surfaces. Dewald Brevis – The 22-year-old South African showed exceptional promise in 2025 and is seen as a long-term investment.

READ MORE:

Final Likely CSK Retained Players 2026 List

MS Dhoni (if not retired)

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Matheesha Pathirana

Shivam Dube

Noor Ahmad

Dewald Brevis

Ayush Mhatre

Rachin Ravindra

Urvil Patel

Anshul Kamboj

Khaleel Ahmed

Nathan Ellis

Vansh Bedi

Ramakrishna Ghosh

CSK Released Players 2026 – Full List Before IPL 2026 Auction

The CSK released players 2026 group features a few senior pros and underperformers who struggled in IPL 2025. With Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran departing as part of the CSK trade news, Chennai now have significant purse space available ahead of the auction.

Which Players Could Be Released by CSK?

Devon Conway – Injuries and inconsistent form have cost him a place.

– Injuries and inconsistent form have cost him a place. Sam Curran – Part of the trade deal sending him to Rajasthan Royals.

– Part of the trade deal sending him to Rajasthan Royals. Ravindra Jadeja – A decade-long CSK servant now moving to Rajasthan Royals in the Samson deal.

– A decade-long CSK servant now moving to Rajasthan Royals in the Samson deal. Rahul Tripathi – Couldn’t make consistent impact in middle order.

– Couldn’t make consistent impact in middle order. Deepak Hooda – Underwhelming season; release frees up squad space for all-round options.

Likely Full CSK Released Players 2026 List

Devon Conway

Rahul Tripathi

Deepak Hooda

Sam Curran (trade)

Ravindra Jadeja (trade)

Jamie Overton

Vijay Shankar

Gurjapneet Singh

Mukesh Choudhary

Shreyas Gopal

Shaik Rasheed

C Andre Siddarth

Kamlesh Nagarkoti

CSK Team 2026 Players List – Likely Squad After Retentions

Here’s how the CSK squad might look after retentions and releases:

Category: Retained

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, MS Dhoni, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Noor Ahmad, Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, Rachin Ravindra, Urvil Patel, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis, Vansh Bedi, Ramakrishna Ghosh.

Category: Released

Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Mukesh Choudhary, Shreyas Gopal, Shaik Rasheed, C Andre Siddarth, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Captaincy Status

Who will be the CSK captain in IPL 2026 remains uncertain. Ruturaj Gaikwad started the previous edition as the skipper before he was ruled out with an injury. MS Dhoni then took over for the second half. The arrival of Sanju Samson means that he could potentially be the CSK captain for IPL 2026. The trade solves two long-term issues — leadership and wicketkeeping — while Ruturaj Gaikwad remains a key figure in the leadership group.

CSK Trade News: Sanju Samson to CSK, Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals

The Sanju Samson CSK trade has been the biggest talking point this offseason. According to franchise officials, both teams have agreed in principle to a swap involving Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran, with all three players giving consent. The official confirmation is expected soon.

“Consent has been obtained from all three players and the Expression of Interest process has been initiated. All three have signed on the dotted line,” a franchise official confirmed.

The CSK trade news also indicates that Rajasthan had initially demanded Dewald Brevis as part of the package, but Chennai declined. Samson’s move is seen as CSK’s strategic long-term replacement for Dhoni, both as wicketkeeper and leader.

What to Expect from CSK at the IPL 2026 Auction

CSK are expected to target:

An overseas pace-bowling all-rounder

A lower-middle-order power hitter

A domestic spin backup for Noor Ahmad

for Noor Ahmad An Indian pacer to support Khaleel Ahmed and Pathirana

Potential Key Targets For CSK at IPL 2026 Auction

Sanju Samson – CSK have shown interest in acquiring Samson from Rajasthan Royals. He brings with him proven leadership, wicket-keeping and batting abilities. With Dhoni at the end of his career, Samson can take that mantle.

Cameron Green – CSK have always liked overseas pace bowling all-rounders. Last season, they had Sam Curran and Jamie Overton. Cameron Green would be a much better option as he can bat anywhere and add value with the bat.

Donovan Ferreira – If Delhi Capitals release or trade Donovan Ferreira, he could fit well at CSK. A lower middle order power-hitter who can keep as well as bowl more than handy off-spin, Ferreira is a complete package. He plays for two Super Kings franchises and there have been talks about a trade.

Ravi Bishnoi – If Lucknow Super Giants release Ravi Bishnoi ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, CSK could target him. They had Shreyas Gopal in the squad last season but could be released. Bishnoi could be a good fit at the Chepauk.

FAQs – CSK Retained Players 2026

Which players could be retained by CSK before IPL 2026 auction? Likely names include Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, and Matheesha Pathirana — the core of the CSK retained players 2026 list. Who will be in the CSK released players 2026 list? The CSK released players 2026 could feature Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Devon Conway, and Deepak Hooda. What is CSK’s trade plan ahead of IPL 2026? The Sanju Samson CSK trade sees Jadeja and Curran move to Rajasthan Royals, while Chennai gain a captaincy-ready wicketkeeper. What is CSK’s strategy for IPL 2026 auction? A balanced squad with strong all-rounders, a young core, and a successor to Ravindra Jadeja — that’s the CSK way forward.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

