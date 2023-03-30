IPL 2023: CSK sign Akash Singh as replacement for the injured Mukesh Choudhary

Akash Singh was added to the team after Mukesh Choudhary, who was picked up by CSK in the IPL 2022 auction for INR 20 lakh, suffered a stress fracture in his back during a training session ahead of the IPL, ruling him out of the tournament

Chennai Super Kings are all geared up to face Gujrat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) opener on March 31. However, ahead of the big night, the IPL giants have added young left-arm pacer Akash Singh to their squad as a replacement for the injured Mukesh Choudhary for the 16th edition of the cricket tournament. He was unsold at the auction and will join CSK for his base price of INR 20 lakh.

Akash Singh is a 20-year-old left-arm pacer from Rajasthan who has made a name for himself in domestic cricket. He made his first-class debut for Rajasthan in the 2018-19 season and has played 13 matches, picking up 34 wickets at an average of 29.91. Singh is also a regular in the Rajasthan state team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Singh was part of the Indian team that finished as runners-up in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup, where he impressed with his ability to swing the ball both ways and picked up five wickets in the tournament. He also previously played in the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals.

This resulted in a vacancy in CSK's fast bowling department, which Singh will now, it seems, fill.

"Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday named Akash Singh as a replacement for injured Mukesh Choudhary. Mukesh, who made his IPL debut last season and scalped 16 wickets, is recovering from a stress fracture and hence, is side-lined from the 16th edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL),” a press release from IPL's official media advisory read.

"Akash Singh, who was a part of India’s Under-19 World Cup team in 2020, previously played for Rajasthan Royals. The left-arm pacer has thus far played 9 T20s in addition to 9 List A matches and five First-Class games and has 31 wickets against his name. He joins CSK for INR 20 Lakh,” it added further.

What does Akash Singh bring to the table for CSK in IPL 2023?

Akash Singh is a highly talented bowler who possesses all the qualities required to succeed in the T20 format. He has an excellent seam position and the ability to swing the ball both ways, which is a rare skill in a fast bowler. Singh's variations and accuracy make him a difficult bowler to score against, and he has already shown that he can handle the pressure of big occasions.

Singh's signing is a smart move by CSK, who have a reputation for backing young talent. The Rajasthan native has already shown that he has the talent to succeed at the highest level, and the IPL could be the platform he needs to take his career to the next level. With CSK looking to add to their four titles, Singh's contribution could prove to be vital in their quest for success.

Furthermore, for the upcoming IPL season, Chennai Super Kings have a strong and well-balanced squad. The team has kept the majority of its core players while also adding some exciting new players to its roster. The CSK will be aiming for their fifth IPL title this season, with the experienced MS Dhoni at the helm.