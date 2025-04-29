DC vs KKR Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Today IPL 2025 Match

Kolkata Knight Riders are in a tricky situation, with just seven points from nine matches.

Match No. 48 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Delhi Capitals have played nine matches so far this season, winning six and losing three. They are coming into this game after a defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets.

Kolkata Knight Riders are in a tricky situation, with just seven points from nine matches. Another loss could almost end their hopes for the season. In their last game, they had to settle for shared points with Punjab Kings after rain stopped play.

DC vs KKR Playing 11 Today

Both teams made changes in their last match and are expected to continue with the same playing eleven for the upcoming game.

Delhi Capitals Playing 11

Even though Delhi Capitals lost their last match, they are likely to stick with the same playing eleven for this game.

DC XI: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Impact Players: Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser McGurk, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay

DC Batting Order:

Openers: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel

No.3: Karun Nair

Middle-order: KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma (likely impact player)

Lower-order: Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders’ last match was abandoned due to rain after the first innings, so they are likely to stick with the same team, keeping Rovman Powell and Chetan Sakariya in the playing eleven.

KKR XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Players: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anrich Nortje, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy

KKR Batting Order:

Openers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine

No.3: Ajinkya Rahane

Middle-order: Angkrish Raghuvanshi (likely impact player), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell

Lower-order: Rovman Powell, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

