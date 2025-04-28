DC vs KKR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 48 – 29/04/2025

Match prediction for DC vs KKR match 48 in Delhi.

DC vs KKR Predictions: It’s Now or Never for the Defending Champions

Match No.48 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will feature Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) facing off on April 29. The match will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, with the first ball to be bowled at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the DC vs KKR match with the top betting tips and predictions.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Arun Jaitley Stadium has been a terrific venue for batters in recent years. Flat pitches and small boundaries make it tougher for bowlers to contain the runflow. The average first innings score at this ground since IPL 2022 reads 200. However, the pitch for the previous game was on the slower side, with spinners getting some assistance.

Head-to-Head Record DC vs KKR

These two teams have played each other 34 times in the IPL. Delhi Capitals won 15 of those while the Knight Riders have been victorious 18 times. As for the last five encounters, DC are ahead by 3-2.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals are placed fourth on the IPL 2025 table, with 12 points from nine games. They have won six games and lost three, most recently going down against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. Batting first, Abhishek Porel got them off to a good start with 28 off 11, but other DC batters could not score at a good rate. KL Rahul made 41 off 39 while Faf du Plessis and Axar Patel struggled. Tristan Stubbs hit 34 off 18 to push the total to 162.

Axar Patel bowled an excellent spell of two for 19 in four overs as DC kept the run flow in check. But in the end overs, bad bowling and poor fielding cost them the match.

Faf du Plessis returned to the playing XI in the previous game.

Possible XII: Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR are in the bottom half of the table with seven points from nine games. They have won only three games, and the most recent fixture against the Punjab Kings ended in a no-result. KKR bowlers were ineffective in that game, conceding 201 on the board. The rain denied any action after the first over in the second innings.

Earlier, KKR had suffered a 39-run defeat at the hands of the Gujarat Titans. Chasing 199, none of their batters were able to keep up with the required rate. KKR made a couple of changes for the previous game, with Rovman Powell and Chetan Sakariya coming in. Harshit Rana seemed to have sustained an injury and could miss this game.

Possible XII: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Ramandeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Toss Prediction

With tiny boundaries, defending the target can be difficult at this venue. Dew is likely to play a role in the second innings. So expect the team winning the toss to opt to field first.

DC vs KKR IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The forecast suggests Delhi should witness hazy weather on Tuesday evening. There won’t be any threat of rain with no cloud cover. The humidity levels could be low at around 17%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 22 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 30 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Delhi Capitals

The bookmakers have placed the Delhi Capitals as favourites heading into this encounter. DC are given a 52% chance of winning this home fixture.

Key matchup

KL Rahul has scored 114 runs in 85 deliveries against Sunil Narine in the shorter format and has been dismissed only twice. This matchup could be key in the middle overs of this match.

