Delhi Capitals Jamaica Tallawahs Caribbean Premier League 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

Delhi Capitals In Advanced Talks To Own A Team In CPL

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: September 26, 2025
3 min read

They own a total of seven franchises, including Kabaddi and Kho Kho teams.

Delhi Capitals Jamaica Tallawahs Caribbean Premier League 2025

The co-owners of the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the GMR Group, have begun discussions to acquire the Jamaica Tallawahs franchise in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after a two-year hiatus.

Delhi Capitals, formerly known as Delhi Daredevils, have recently expanded their cricketing portfolio. They are currently directly involved with Dubai Capitals in the ILT20, Seattle Orcas in the Major League Cricket (MLC), Hampshire in county cricket, and Southern Brave in The Hundred. The GMR group also owns UP Yoddhas in the Pro Kabaddi League and Telangana Yoddhas in the Ultimate Kho Kho league.

Delhi Capitals In Advanced Talks To Own Jamaica Tallawahs

Jamaica Tallawahs have clinched the CPL title three times. They lifted the silverware in the tournament’s inaugural season in 2013, followed by the 2016 and 2022 editions. But they have not featured in the last two seasons of the cash-rich league.

However, according to ESPNcricinfo’s latest report, GMR officials were present at the CPL 2025 final on Sunday and are expected to run the franchise from next year. If that happens, Jamaica will become the seventh franchise to play in the league. Its inclusion will also lead to an increase in the number of fixtures in the season.

Earlier this month, Pete Russell, the CPL’s chief executive, said, “The league is very excited at the prospect of a return to Jamaica after fruitful and engaging discussions with the government. We are hopeful that these negotiations will reach a positive conclusion in the coming months.”

ALSO READ:

The franchise’s most recent owners, Kris Persaud, sold the franchise back to the league in 2023. This allowed them to buy the rights of a new team, and they named it Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

Persaud pointed out a lack of support from the Jamaican government as a reason for the franchise’s initial disbanding despite its successful track record. However, the sports and tourism ministry revealed before this month’s elections that they are in the process of “finalising arrangements” for the return of the Jamaica Tallawahs after recent investment in facilities at Sabina Park.

Caribbean Premier League
CPL
CPL 2026
Delhi Capitals
IPL 2026
Jamaica Tallawahs
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

