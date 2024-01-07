Discarded RCB and Rajasthan Royals batter smashes daddy hundred in Ranji Trophy 2024 match

On the second day of the 2024 Ranji Trophy against Punjab, Devdutt Padikkal showcased a performance that can only be described as both stunning and record-breaking. Scoring his third First-Class century and achieving his career-best score of 193, Padikkal has firmly placed himself as one of the brightest prospects in Indian cricket.

Padikkal's innings was a masterclass of aggressive and controlled batting. Hammering a spectacular 193 runs, his knock was adorned with 24 boundaries and four sixes. It was a display of sheer dominance and skill, leading Karnataka to a strong position of 344/4 at the time of his dismissal. This performance was not just about the numbers; it was a statement of intent from a young player who has been steadily rising through the ranks of Indian cricket.

The journey of Padikkal at the crease began post a shaky start for Karnataka, with skipper Mayank Agarwal departing for a duck. Unfazed by the early setback, Padikkal displayed maturity beyond his years. He added a crucial 76-run partnership with Ravikumar Samarth, steadying the ship for his team. However, it was his monumental 234-run stand with the experienced Manish Pandey that truly shifted the game in Karnataka's favor. Together, they pushed the team beyond the formidable 340-run mark, setting a challenging target for their opponents.

Padikkal's impressive innings came to an end when he was caught by Baltej Singh off the bowling of Prerit Dutta. Despite his dismissal, the impact of his knock was significant, leaving a lasting impression on the match and the tournament.

Devdutt Padikkal crosses 1500 First-class runs

This latest achievement marks another milestone in Padikkal's burgeoning career, as he completed 1,500 First-Class runs. Now boasting 1,673 runs in 26 matches at an impressive average above 36, his record speaks volumes of his talent and potential. Padikkal's career, flourishing with three centuries and 11 fifties, started in 2018 and has seen a meteoric rise. Notably, he has already represented India in two T20Is against Sri Lanka in 2021.

The roots of Padikkal's current form can be traced back to his outstanding performance in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Dominating the tournament, he scored 465 runs in just five matches, averaging a phenomenal 155 with a strike rate of 120.46. This included two centuries and three fifties, scoring over 50 in every game he played.

Padikkal's journey from a promising young talent to a crucial player for Karnataka in the top order is a proof of his hard work, dedication, and innate skill. His performances not only raise expectations for his future but also bring excitement to fans of Indian cricket, eager to witness the rise of a new star. As he continues to grow and evolve, Devdutt Padikkal is undoubtedly a name to watch out for in the cricketing world.

After this Ranji Trophy season, Padikkal will be seen taking part in IPL 2024. This time, he will be playing for Lucknow Super Giants. He had been previously associated with the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, but he couldn't quite fit into the plans of both the teams. RCB released him in 2022 and The Royals bought him in the auctions that year. After a two-year stint with the Royals, they traded him to the Super Giants for bolstering their bowling arsenal with Avesh Khan. Padikkal will be looking forward to a much better time and association with the Super Giants.