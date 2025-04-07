News
Did Virat Kohli Mastermind Rohit Sharma Dismissal Off Yash Dayal in MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash?
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 7, 2025

Did Virat Kohli Mastermind Rohit Sharma Dismissal Off Yash Dayal in MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Did Virat Kohli Mastermind Rohit Sharma Dismissal Off Yash Dayal in MI vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash?

Chasing a big total of 222, former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma got the five-time champions to a fiery start. Thus, to curb the Hitman, Rajat Patidar decided to hand over the new ball to Yash Dayal rather than Josh Hazlewood.

While Dayal got smacked for a couple of boundaries by Rohit, he got his revenge on the fourth ball of the second over by cleaning up the star batter.

It was clear that Patidar opted for Dayal to exploit Rohit’s sickness against left-arm pacers and no doubt, it yielded results.

Interestingly, after the wicket fell, Virender Sehwag on comms suggested that Virat Kohli could have been the mastermind behind the decision as he was seen explaining Rajat Patidar at length about something just before MI got out to bat.

ALSO READ:

At the time of writing this report, the MI scoreboard read 52 for 2 in 5 overs with Suryakumar Yadav and Will Jacks currently batting in the middle.

(More to follow)

IPL 2025
MI vs RCB
Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli

