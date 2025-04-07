[WATCH] From the Land of AB De Villiers, Jonty Rhodes, Ryan Rickelton Pulls Off a Flying Screamer To Dismiss Rajat Patidar in MI VS RCB IPL 2025 Match

The incident happened on the final ball of the penultimate over being bowled by Trent Boult.

Mumbai Indians (MI) recruit Ryan Rickelton gave a display of his Proteas roots by pulling off an incredible screamer to dismiss Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar tonight (April 7) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Like other Proteas veterans AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes, who have been fielding legends, Rickelton too showcased his incredible agility to get the big wicket of Patidar.

The incident happened on the final ball of the penultimate over being bowled by Trent Boult.

Patidar shuffled across, trying to scoop it fine and got a fat top edge. The ball went almost a mile up and Rickelton channelled his inner Superman to snare that chance. The MI wicketkeeper batter called for it early, tracking it all the way and then lunged forward to complete the spectacular catch.

Watch the video of the catch below.

RCB produced a stellar batting display, courtesy of superb fifties from Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli and quickfire cameos from Devdutt Padikkal and Jitesh Sharma.

Interestingly, RCB were dealt an early blow, losing explosive opener Phil Salt on just the second ball of the match. However, Virat Kohli (67 off 42) and Padikkal (37 off 22) did the rebuilding work with a 91-run partnership for the second wicket and laid a strong foundation for a late flourish.

It was then Rajat Patidar (64 off 32) and Jitesh Sharma’s (40 off 19) fireworks which propelled RCB to a towering total of 221 for 5 in 20 overs.

